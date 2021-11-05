Windows 10 21H1 is now for everyone, much to the delight of those who won’t upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft has made available to everyone, through Windows Update, Windows 10 update 21H1, also known as May 2021 Update. The update can be installed by all users who have a compatible PC and cannot (or do not want to) upgrade to the new Windows 11.

As you can easily guess from the name, the update was initially released in May, but it did not appear available for download from Windows Update to date. Previously, to install it it was necessary to use the Windows Update Assistant program, or to do a clean installation of the operating system by downloading the ISO from the official Microsoft site.

“As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 available as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of all the new features, benefits and advanced protections introduced against the latest threats,” reads a note from Microsoft.

Windows 10 21H1 does not introduce big news, but it makes minor changes: we find the multi-camera support of Windows Hello, the removal of the old Microsoft Edge browser not yet based on Chromium, improvements to Windows Defender Application Guard and the resolution of several bugs, so as to improve user experience.

We remind you that Microsoft has already started the release of Windows 11, the latest version of the operating system and full of new features, starting with a new UI design. If your PC is compatible with Windows 11 (here we explain how to find out), you can install it directly from the window that appears in Windows Update, use the Update Assistant or do a clean installation by downloading the ISO image. If you have doubts about the procedure, we refer you to our dedicated guide on how to install Windows 11, if instead your PC is not compatible but you still want to try the new OS, we leave you with the guide on how to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs.