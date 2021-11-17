Windows 10 21H2 publicly released: all the news and how to install it

Microsoft announced that Windows 10 year-end feature update “generally” available. Windows 10 November 2021 Update, this is its name, in fact a small update, like all the latest updates of the Redmond OS. The news is all aimed at companies and security, as well as for all those who do not want to switch to the new Windows 11 yet.

The fundamental aspects considered by Microsoft for the new update are in fact safety, management, virtualization and, generally, quality. Windows 10 21H2 presents a series of “targeted” improvements in the areas just mentioned, which aim to update the experience for companies and professionals even without moving to Windows 11.

Windows 10 21H2 released: what’s new

Among the news on the latest Windows 10 update mentioned by Microsoft we have changes to UWP VPN API, which now allow the possibility to implement common web-based authentication systems and to reuse existing protocols. The new version supports the Wi-Fi 6 with WPA3 H3E (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 Hash-to-Element) protocol, novelty also designed for those who work remotely and which allows to increase the protection from side-channel attacks with which the password for access to home or open networks can be stolen.

There are countless security updates aimed at many OS features, such as Windows AI Platform, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Cryptography, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Office Media and Windows Virtualization. Windows 10 21H2 implements in the Enterprise SKU the support of single jobs (or a series of jobs within 15 minutes) of up to 1GB on Universal Print, which is now being implemented on OneDrive on the web.

In the virtualization field, Windows 10 21H2 allows Azure Virtual Desktop users to automatically provision apps, so they can be used as if they were installed locally with the ability to take advantage of copy-paste – for example, between remote apps and local apps. The new version updates many of the operating system’s native tools and at the same time the online support resources are updated.

How to install Windows 10 21H2 now

The procedures for install Windows 10 21H2, or November 2021 Update, are the usual. The fastest through Windows Update, screen present in the Windows 10 settings if you have installed one of the latest updated releases. Checking for new updates should also appear the one just released, which will be downloaded and then installed on the system. Those who do not receive it can download the specific Windows 10 Update Assistant tool to perform the update easily, following the instructions on the screen.