Windows 10 lifetime license only € 11, Office € 21: -91% for the sales at the beginning of the year

With the arrival of the new year, the super discounts of VIPkeysale also restart, which re-proposes its famous offers up to 91% on many software, such as the one to be able to buy a license of Windows 10 PRO, that we remind you allows you to upgrade to Windows 11 for free when this is available, for only 11 €! As always we are talking about a lifetime license for which VIPkeysale guarantees you a period of 30 days from the date of purchase to have a replacement license in case of any problem. Also confirmed the excellent offers on Office packages which, in its 2016 version, you can buy for just € 21, thanks to super discounts up to 91%!

VIPkeysale offers on Windows and Office

All you have to do is connect to the VIPKeySale site, register with your Facebook or Google account and during the purchase process enter the code TOM35 that will guarantee you one immediate discount of 35% on the purchase of the products listed above.

How to activate the discount code

First, after logging in, go to the desired product page.

Once added to the cart (Buy Now button), before confirming the order, you will have to enter the code TOM35 in the box “Promotional code“And click on”To apply“. You will see the discount applied.

Once the purchase procedure has been completed, you will receive the code of your license to be activated.

How to activate Windows 10 license

To activate the Windows 10 license, simply go to Windows “Settings” and in the “Activation” tab click on the “Change product key” button. A window will open where you can enter the Windows activation code you just purchased.