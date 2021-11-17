Windows 10 on ARM, Microsoft abandons development of x64 app emulation

For some time Microsoft tested theemulation of x64 apps on Windows 10 on ARM, however, the company has decided that the feature will be exclusive to Windows 11. The “x64 emulation” allows you to run non-compiled x64 applications for the ARM architecture even on devices that use an ARM platform, such as Surface Pro X and all systems that run Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms.

On an old post from the official blog, Microsoft posted the following update:

“The x64 emulation for Windows now available on Windows 11. For those interested in trying the feature it is necessary to have a PC with Windows 11 on ARM”.

Emulation of x64 apps will only be available on Windows 11

L’64-bit app emulation therefore it will be an exclusive feature of Windows 11, and will not be implemented on any stable release of Windows 10 on ARM. Those who are testing the feature on a build of Windows 10 on ARM, for example on Surface Pro X precisely, will have to upgrade to Windows 11 to maintain the ability to run applications compiled for x64 architectures.

Microsoft will support Windows 10 on ARM until October 14, 2025, but it is clear that the lack of x64 emulation support will force many users to upgrade to the latest operating system. At the moment Microsoft has not provided any indication on the reasons behind the abandonment of support of the feature on Windows 10 on ARM, but it is likely that the choice will increase the speed of Windows 11 roll-out on ARM devices.