Windows 11 and slow SSDs: the new fix will come very soon

The problem with SSD performance on Windows 11 could be fixed once and for all in February, through the patches that will be released on the occasion of Patch Tuesday.









Since last July, several users have reported strange slowdowns in the performance of their SSDs, even in the case of fast models. In this case, the problem manifested itself mostly on NVMe SSDs, which showed significantly lower performance in write speed than normal. Following the first reports, Microsoft released the KB5007262 patch which was supposed to fix the problem. Apparently this has been the case only on some systems, and Microsoft is ready to release a new patch.





Windows 11 NVMe SSD performance issues will be fixed in February





As reported by Windows Latest, in fact, the (hopefully) definitive solution will arrive in February with the KB5008353 package. The source ran internal tests and read reports from users who previewed the patch to determine that the problems with SSDsif still present after installing the December and January updates, they disappear “for all” with the fixes that will be released in February. In the changelog (you can find it already here) the company has specified that it has corrected “a performance regression problem”.

The package KB5008353 it will be released as an optional, so those who have not experienced slowdowns may also decide not to install it as soon as it is made public. Those who want to install it will have to go to the Windows Update screen in the settings and manually download the package. Some features may also arrive in the February update, which will bring improvements in the taskbar and support for Android apps (preview).







