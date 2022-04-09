Windows 11: can leaving your laptop plugged in all the time damage the battery? | Microsoft | Tricks | Technology

Unlike desktop PCs, laptops have a battery that allows us to use them even if they are not plugged in. However, there are people who, for various reasons, prefer their laptops to be connected to power at all times. Is this practice recommended? Here we will give you the answer.

According to Robotina.Us, a portal specialized in technology, there are several factors that can cause your laptop’s battery to degrade, that is, the autonomy of your laptop is gradually reduced, until you have to keep it plugged in always. .

What causes battery degradation?

Currently, manufacturers of laptop they design batteries to work for about three years at full capacity, then they will slowly start to degrade; however, there are factors that cause this component to be damaged much faster. Which are?

According to the publication, there is a myth that keeping the laptop connected all the time causes an overcharge of the battery that affects its durability. However, this is not entirely true, since laptops have a mechanism that cuts off the electrical flow once it is 100% charged.

On the other hand, the high voltage levelhey the high temperatures are factors that will cause a degradation in the battery of your laptop that, in general, tend to offer a duration of 500 charge cycles in good conditions.

Other notes about Windows

What happens if you press the ‘Windows’, ‘Shift’, and S keys on a PC or laptop?

Most people who take screenshots in Windows 10 need to press the ‘Print Screen‘ and then open an image editor like Photoshop either painting to save the image. You may not know it, but there is a much easier way to do this that few know about.

If we press the keys ‘Windows‘, ‘Shift‘ Y ‘yes‘ in Windows 10 a small toolbox will appear at the top of our laptop either pc. Thanks to this function we can make 4 different types of screenshots.