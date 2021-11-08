Windows 11 Emergency Update KB5008295 fixes issues with native apps

Over the weekend, Microsoft released an emergency update to address previously reported issues that caused some native applications to malfunction, which in turn caused a digital certificate to expire.

The package marked as KB5008295, and is automatically installed on all devices connected to Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. Anyone wishing to solve problems as quickly as possible can also check for new updates via Windows Update, or alternatively you can proceed with manual installation via Microsoft Update Catalog. A restart is also required to apply the update.

Windows 11, completely fixed issues with some native apps

As we had already pointed out in the previous news, among the native applications involved in the problem were the Snipping tool, some Settings pages (on S-Mode installations), the on-screen keyboard, and other features. The company had released the KB5006746 package to mitigate the bug, however it had specified that not all applications would resume working correctly, promising a further fix soon.

Windows 11 was released on October 5th and has suffered from some minor issues on a limited set of systems to date. However, Microsoft is confident of the stability of the update and has just extended the distribution to a larger pool of computers. The team is training a machine learning system to identify the computers on which the installation should proceed smoothly, thus maintaining a cautious approach to protect users as much as possible from any serious malfunctions with the new OS.