Windows 11, experimental features on the way: here are the three new distribution channels

According to Microsoft’s plans, Windows 11 receive only one “update with feature” (or major update) every year, compared to the two previously planned for Windows 10. The company, however, has just suggested that it will distribute new experimental features in the operating system through other channels.









In addition to the monolithic update with annual features, Microsoft is planning the distribution of new features and experimental features with more streamlined methods. The news was reported in a post on the official blog by Microsoft itself, which reads:

“We will provide updates to features and experiences in the Dev and Beta channels by releasing feature experience packs, web and online services in addition to traditional releases.”.

A strategy not entirely new in Microsoft, given that even in the past it has performed “A / B tests” like those described in the post. The experimental features will be released in the Insider channels in order to carry out an evaluation together with the most loyal users and establish whether to really implement them (and how to do it) in the definitive releases of the operating system. On Windows 11 Microsoft avr three new different channels for the distribution of news.

Windows 11, the three new channels through which the features will be distributed





THE Feature Experience Pack, completely separate from updates with features, in which there will be new features that will involve different areas of the operating system. The Online Service Experience Pack which, according to what Microsoft wrote in the post, will differ from the former because they are much more specific, aiming to offer improvements on “a specific experience”, such as the new page Your Microsoft account in the Settings. Finally there will be the Web Experience Pack, which should arrive through the Microsoft Store, unlike the first two that will be released via Windows Update. It is not clear on what the news on this last type of package will be based, but we will probably see updates and optimizations in the PWAs, in the UWP apps and in the support of Android apps.

In the course of 2022 there should be no news regarding the channels of the Insider program, which will remain the current Dev, Beta and Release Preview. The Dev channel could be based even more on “experimental” news, therefore designed to feed users with news that may never arrive on the builds designed for the final audience.







