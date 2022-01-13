Windows 11, here is the new volume bar and other news of the latest build 22533

Insider users have warmly welcomed one of the innovations introduced on thelatest build of Windows 11 published in the Windows Insider Program, within the Dev Channel. We refer to the new volume bar, the one that appears when you increase or decrease the volume via the keyboard or other input device. The current version present in stable builds almost 10 years old, and was introduced with Windows 8 based on its design language.

Together with the volume bar, Microsoft has changed all pop-ups of the same type, such as those for display brightness, camera privacy, and airplane mode. The changes, the company explains, were made not too surprisingly for “align with Windows 11 design principles”.

Windows 11, the new pop-up bars for volume, brightness and more are coming

“These new flyouts appear when you press the volume or brightness keys on laptops and will respect the light / dark mode to deliver a more consistent Windows experience.”, writes the team in the changelog released publicly. “The brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive even after the update.”

In the build there are also other new features, such as one new screen for calls in progress in the Your Phone app, which features new icons, new fonts, and other changes to the UI. Among the novelties there is also the possibility of uninstalling the native Clock app, a possibility that is precluded with the current stable versions of the OS.

We do not know when the news will be included in the stable releases of Windows 11. With the new OS the company has introduced a new annual frequency for the introduction of new features, so it is likely that many of the innovations shown in these months (probably not all) they will come released in the update scheduled for the second half of 2022.

