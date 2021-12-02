Windows 11, important news for the Start menu: Microsoft’s announcement

While some users have decided to restore the Windows 10 Start menu to Windows 11, Microsoft has now decided to officially take action on the popular key. Ladies and gentlemen, there are important news for the Windows 11 Start button.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge, as well as as can be read on the official Windows blog, the build 22509 intended for those who join the Insider program introduces several changes related to the aforementioned button, which obviously is among the most used by users of the Microsoft operating system.

Put simply, starting with this version of the OS you can choose between 3 presets for the Windows 11 Start menu: More Pins, Default and More Recommendations. The names are essentially self-explanatory, but let’s be clear for those unfamiliar with English: the More Pins preset allows the user to add a greater number of “pinned” icons (those in the “Added” area), while the option More Recommendations, on the other hand, expands the section that in Italian is called “Recommended Articles”. It goes without saying that the Default preset represents exactly the Start menu we all know.

Either way, Dev Channel Insider users can already try out the feature by doing right click on the Start button, while it is not clear if this possibility will arrive soon also in the stable version of Windows 11. We will see.