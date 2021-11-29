Windows 11 installed on only 0.21% of managed PCs, behind Windows XP and Windows 7

The adoption of Windows 11 is not too exciting today, and it seems to be even less so – understandably – that relating to managed computers. Lansweeper has released the results of a new analysis that includes 10 million PCs using their IT asset management platform and, on these, Windows 11 has a market share of 0.21%.

To better understand this number, some comparisons are necessary: Windows XP, whose commercial support ceased in 2014 (that extended on the latest versions in 2019), still has a market share of 3.62% today, while Windows Vista is only slightly behind Microsoft’s latest OS. Windows 7 does much better, also now without more support but with 6% of the market-share.

Windows 11 0.21% on managed PCs, but those computers with Windows XP and OS no longer supported worry more

The news of the poor adoption of Windows 11 this is only partly surprising, since Lansweeper’s data mainly concerns computers that are part of corporate networks or organizations where systems evolve slowly. In fact, it makes no sense for companies to invest in updating systems that already perform their duties efficiently and safely. What makes us turn up our noses is, if anything, that operating systems that are no longer supported and no longer secure, have considerable market shares.

Windows 11 has been around for about two months and there hasn’t been a great run-up to the update even in the consumer market. AdDuplex estimated a figure of around 5% a few weeks ago, with its survey based on far fewer systems than Lansweeper’s. The latter analyzed a total of 10 million Windows devices, mostly used in business contexts, of which only 45% meet the strict minimum requirements of Windows 11, at least according to the estimates conducted by the company.

Microsoft’s approach to Windows 11 is very cautious at the moment, with the company wanting to make sure the update process is smooth for all users. The update will be progressively proposed on compatible PCs over the next few months, and at the same time it is normal for companies to stay away from an update that could bring more headaches than real benefits in the workflow. But it is also true that 0.57% of managed systems have Windows Server 2008 (no longer supported for some time), and there are still systems that use Windows Server 2003. Almost one in ten managed devices, therefore, currently uses a version of Windows that is no longer supported, and is potentially open to vulnerabilities that malicious actors could exploit without too much trouble.

“The situation poses a significant risk to cybersecurity”, he has declared Roel Decneut, Lansweeper CMO: “While most users are running newer operating systems, there may be millions of people using devices that are insecure and open to attack. We also believe that a large number of this outdated software runs on corporate devices, which means that it is at risk. there is not only personal information “.