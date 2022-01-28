Windows 11 is coming to all compatible PCs

Now Windows 11 it really arrived. In fact, its final distribution phase begins in these hours, completing the progressive rollout already begun in recent months and which is now preparing to bring the new operating system to all enabled devices. This means that the notification appears on your Windows 10, which will certify the fact that your system can be updated to the new version.

For many, therefore, but not for all: the only discriminating factor now is the possession of the necessary requirements (check the compatibility of your system here).

Windows 11 now comes to everyone

So Microsoft announces this last important step:

Today, Microsoft is pleased to announce that the offer of updates to Windows 11 is preparing to enter its final phase of distribution, in advance of the initial plan that set this time in mid-2022. Windows 11 is increasing the engagement of people who spend the 40% more time on your Windows 11 PC compared to Windows 10. The benefits offered by the multitasking and productive features of Windows PCs are increasingly used, and nearly half of Windows 11 users are taking advantage of the new Snap Layouts.

The success of Windows 10, which since September has soared in the strong statistics of the pandemic period and the possibility of a free upgrade to Windows 11, is the basis on which the new Redmond OS can build its growth. Today’s rollout opens up to many devices hitherto precluded from the update and definitively frees (however ahead of schedule) user updates to the new release.

The path has just begun and will soon bring further news thanks to the interactions planned with the Android world and through new partnerships with partners of the caliber of Amazon and Intel: more will be known in the coming months and those who have switched to Windows 11 in the meantime will be able to live. this “new era for the PC world”Directly on your display.

Today Windows 10 occupies 87% of the Windows world in Italy: the new chapter in the history of the Microsoft operating system begins exactly from here.