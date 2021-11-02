Windows 11 is struggling to take off and is only on 5% of ‘modern’ computers: the latest data

Only 5% of computers have been upgraded to Windows 11 to date and, as we have already written, to convince people to switch to the new OS Microsoft has started to automatically install the PC Integrity Check app on Windows 10 devices. An unconventional maneuver, the purpose of which seems quite explicit even if not officially confirmed.

Windows 11 adoption data comes from AdDuplex, the company behind the largest advertising network for apps and games in the Microsoft Store. Analyzing a total of around 60,000 systems with Windows 10 and Windows 11, the latest study demonstrates how about 4.8% of “modern PCs” implement the latest release of Microsoft’s OS.

Slow adoption for Windows 11?

It adds to the percentage mentioned above that of Insider users’ systems with preview versions of Windows 11, equal to 0.3%. Overall, therefore, about 5.1% of users with modern PCs switched to Windows 11. The graphs released by the company show a peremptory picture about a month after the release of the new version: Windows 10 21H1 currently the most widespread release installed on 37.6% of the PCs examined, while Windows 10 20H2 installed on 34% of the systems.

Positive data: over 90% of PCs with Windows 10 and Windows 11 are using releases of 2020 or 2021 and no older, as it demonstrates how Microsoft’s release strategy leads to an interesting security advantage.

The slow adoption of Windows 11 is certainly not unexpected news: the first roll-out of the operating system was particularly slow, with a deliberately cautious maneuver by Microsoft. The Redmond company has extended the distribution of the latest release only recently, and at the same time is updating the dedicated machine learning system to speed up its adoption without security risks. In recent days, Microsoft has begun to force the installation of PC Integrity Check on systems with Windows 10, an app that checks whether the system is suitable for Windows 11 or not.

To understand if there is really concern for Microsoft, we must wait for the release of Windows 10 21H2, which will certainly give us a more reliable idea of ​​the percentage of users who are really interested in taking the big step towards Windows 11.

It must also be said that some of the system requirements of Windows 11 have probably slowed down adoptions to the new operating system. In particular we refer to compatibility with TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot, as well as having a processor of the latest generations. This last request is not always true, however: due to a carelessness on the part of Microsoft, in fact, there are also those who managed to install Windows 11 on a Pentium 4 released 15 years ago.