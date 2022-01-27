Windows 11, many new features coming in February: here’s what’s new

Microsoft has officially announced that it intends to introduce some new on Windows 11 already in February, without therefore waiting for the release of the next major update, scheduled for the end of the year. Starting next month we will therefore have news to the much-criticized taskbar, a new app for the Notepad and a new Media Player. The most important news, however, is the support for Android apps, with all the news that have already been proposed in tests to Insiders in the Dev channel.

The anticipation was made by Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Windows + Devices, who wrote:

“Next month we will introduce new experiences that include a public preview of how to use Android apps on Windows 11 via the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, taskbar enhancements with mute and unmute calls, easier sharing for windows, the weather on the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media player. “

Windows 11, news in sight before the new major release

The most interesting news that Microsoft has confirmed it wants to release news in terms of features on Windows 11 without following the timing of the release of major updates, which on Windows 10 in fact were the ones that introduced real innovations in the user experience. Windows 11 22H2 should arrive in the second half of the year and Microsoft is probably already working on its development, however news such as support for Android apps (which was expected at the launch of the OS, but not yet available), new native apps and some aesthetic innovations will arrive much earlier.

According to Panay, we will be able to do so by February launch Android apps on Windows 11 in public beta, in addition to seeing the first aesthetic innovations since the release of the operating system and the new native apps, but at the moment Microsoft has not shared exact dates by which we will see the news. Windows 11 also entered the final stage of the roll-out, so almost all users may be notified to install the new version on their computer.

-17% HP – PC 14s-fq0002sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 14 “Fingerprint Screen, TrueVision 720p Webcam, USB, HDMI, HP Fast Charge, Silver 499.99 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!