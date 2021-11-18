Windows 11, Microsoft doesn’t want you to use any other browser than Edge: EdgeDeflector blocked

On Windows 11 the procedure for setting a default browser other than Edge has been made unjustifiably complex. Over time, several solutions have emerged to simplify the process, but it seems Microsoft is intent on fighting them all. The Redmond company has in fact just blocked EdgeDeflector, one of the most effective solutions to remove the restrictions on the matter introduced with the new operating systems.

On Windows 10 and Windows 11 users who search with the Start Menu or through the Widget app (or News and interests) receive results on Microsoft Edge, through the Bing search engine, regardless of the settings chosen as default solutions. EdgeDeflector and the like allow you to ignore the limitations imposed by Microsoft, and open the results in the browser chosen as the default.

Microsoft, close on EdgeDeflector and the like

The app was first stuck in one of the preview releases of Windows 11 last week. Initially it seemed to be a bug, however Microsoft has confirmed that the block will be proposed in stable versions of Windows 11 through a software update scheduled for the next few weeks: with the novelty the operating system will prevent developers from intercepting the connections to the protocol. microsoft-edge, which will be restricted to the proprietary Edge browser only.

Microsoft commented on the news as follows: “Windows is open to third-party applications and services on its platform, including various web browsers. At the same time, the operating system offers some end-to-end experiences on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and the search experience from taskbar one of these, and not designed to be intercepted. When we detect an improper redirect, we tend to fix it. “

He replied about the news too Daniel Aleksandersen, the developer behind EdgeDeflector: “These are not the actions of a careful company that cares about its product, but of a company that prioritizes advertising, bundleware and service subscriptions to the detriment of their users’ productivity.”