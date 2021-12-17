Windows 11, Microsoft is increasingly putting the Control Panel on the sidelines

Microsoft has been preparing for a long time transition that is as painless as possible from the traditional Control Panel to the most modern Settings. In the course of 2021 it has introduced several changes in the Settings, and in the last few weeks it has started some new things that look like they want to permanently get rid of the old, dear, Control Panel.

In the latest version of Windows 11 fed to Insider users in the Dev channel (22509.1011, KB5008918) Microsoft has moved advanced network settings to a new Settings page, which includes sharing options for folders, printers, and options for discovering new networks. Some items of the screens relating to the network and devices on Windows 11 are also managed directly in the Settings, without making a redirect to the Control Panel. We had talked about this new version in recent weeks, at the same time as the release took place on 1 December, deepening the news on Notepad and on changing the default browser. The news was then recently brought to the surface by TheVerge.

On Windows 11 we are moving towards the elimination of the Control Panel

The American site puts the emphasis on the progressive aspect leaving the Control Panel on Windows 11, citing for example the links on the Control Panel used to uninstall apps, which now lead to the Settings app, or to the section to uninstall updates, which with the latest Insider build is part of the Settings. This process actually started with Windows 10, after a first version of modern Settings was introduced on Windows 8. Settings have coexisted with the Control Panel to date to maintain the historical customization features of the operating system, however the elimination of the Control Panel seems increasingly imminent, which is still dear to longtime users today.

As TheVerge writes, the Settings have been designed to offer a clean and modern app for managing the hardware and software features of the operating system. In our opinion, a sort of stylistic maturity has been reached on Windows 11 that was missing on previous versions of the Settings and, with the introduction of new functions and screens, the Control Panel appears increasingly redundant. It is worth pointing out that Microsoft has never officially admitted that it wants to eliminate the Control Panel, however there are now several clues that seem to lead precisely in this direction.

