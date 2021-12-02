Windows 11. Microsoft listens to users: here are the news in test on the taskbar

Windows 11 a substantial step forward compared to Windows 10 in terms of stylistic consistency, however right from the start many users have expressed some concerns about the taskbar. It seems that Microsoft is listening to the criticisms, and is testing a new version of the operating system that drastically improves the bottom bar of the OS, one of the most used elements of the interface.

Among the innovations that we could see with the next major updates we will have the clock and date again on the secondary screens as well, and not just on the main one. To date this possibility is guaranteed only with the use of tweaks and third-party applications, such as ElevenClock, but Microsoft is planning to reintroduce the feature also natively. The news is certainly very welcome, even if there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Windows 11, upcoming (expected) news on the taskbar

In fact, it is hoped that Microsoft will listen further to users, who also ask for a more complete contextual menu than the one available today, or the possibility of dragging files to apps through the icon in the system tray, or even greater customization possibilities. All things that were already present on Windows 10, but which are inexplicably lacking on the more modern version of Microsoft’s OS.

Microsoft is also thinking of change the Start Menu, with the ability to set different display modes with multiple icons for your favorite or multiple recommended items. The menu will become more customizable, but even in this case more and more users prefer third-party solutions that already offer further room for maneuver.

The news appeared with the latest Insider build 22509 of Windows 11, along with the addition of some Control Panel options in the Settings app (such as some advanced sharing options such as network discovery, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing, which have been placed in a new page). The new build also features improvements in the pages in the Printers and Scanners section and some parts of the Control Panel link directly to the Settings app.

The idea is that Microsoft is preparing for the definitive removal of the Control Panel in favor of the more modern Settings app (a choice that will further increase the skepticism, in our opinion, by many long-time users). Build 22509 was released in the Dev channel, so it is likely that we will see the news in several months or even not before the major update that will be released in the second half of 2022.

