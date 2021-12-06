Windows 11, Microsoft rethinks it: changing the default browser is simple again

On Windows 11 it was made more difficult to change the default browser, but it seems that Microsoft is retracing its steps with the new build Insider 22509 (therefore a release available only in beta). The development team has in fact restored the previous modus operandi of the operating system, making the change of the default browser on Windows 11 smoother.

With older versions of the Microsoft OS, web browsers could independently configure themselves as the default browser by modifying the Windows registry. This opening has made it easy for malware and the like to change unwanted default app settings, even without user authorization. This is how Microsoft introduced the first restrictions on Windows 10, asking users to specifically choose their default programs. The approach with the previous release of Microsoft’s OS was not so restrictive, also because it was sufficient to access the default Apps screen to select the default browser.

Windows 11, return to the past with the default browser settings

This changed with Windows 11, given that with the new operating system Microsoft has decided to make the operation too difficult, without any adductible justification. In fact, users need to choose the default browser for each file extension (also making a distinction between .html and .htm) and for each protocol (HTTP or HTTPS), manually associating the program to be assigned. With Windows 11 Insider 22509 Microsoft has retraced its steps, reintroducing the unique “Set default” button in addition to the previously given possibilities in the Predefined apps screen: here the user can set their favorite browser just like in the past.

As indicated to TheVerge, the choice was made on the basis of user requests, who can consider the novelty a “victory”. Of course Microsoft will continue to promote its Edge on Windows 11, and very recently the latest attempt to discourage users from installing Chrome, clearly in favor of the proprietary browser.

