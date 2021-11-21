Windows 11, Microsoft working to improve performance (but not before 2022)

Microsoft continues to take feedback from users of its operating systems seriously. In the past few hours, the Redmond-based company has confirmed that is working to fix any kind of performance issues on Windows 11, anticipating that the next update with features could have functions in this regard in order to speed up the launch and execution of apps on systems with the new OS.

The news was originally reported by Neowin, with Microsoft’s statements coming from a session instead Reddit’s Ask Us Anything held by the Windows developer team. During the dialogue with users, the company explained that in 2022 the focus will be on improving startup performance and launching apps. The company is also interested in improving performance in UI rendering, noting that there is already a dedicated team that tackles the topic “holistically”.

Windows 11, performance improved from 2022 with the new update with features

“Performance will be an area of ​​concern for us in 2022. Much of this attention will be devoted to boot / launch performance. In the context of rendering UI elements on the screen (after the framework is loaded), we tested the scalability of doing things like putting 10,000 buttons on the screen, etc. “, the team said. “Most of the UI elements are already rendered quickly, but it would be useful to understand if there are any specific slowness problems with any UI elements you are having in order to solve each and every specific scenario.”

There aren’t many details to go into at the moment. It will be interesting to see where Microsoft can further refine the performance of its operating system, but it should be noted that due to the new annual cycle of updates it will be necessary to wait until the second half of next year to receive the new update with Windows 11 features in stable version.