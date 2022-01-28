Windows 11 reaches the latest stage of deployment – coming to all eligible PCs

Microsoft announced that Windows 11 just entered the extended deployment phase, the last one, and therefore from now on it will be proposed on all suitable devices through Windows Update. Exceptions will be made only for devices limited by a compatibility block, or those in which the option to postpone updates for as long as possible is set.









The company also released some data, a bit smoky but interesting. Windows 11 has seen strong adoption by the public starting from the release which took place last October, with a rate of new installations equal to double that seen with Windows 10. All together with “higher scores on product quality and satisfaction”compared to any other version of Windows ever released to the public.





It is precisely on the basis of these data that Microsoft has chosen to “accelerate the pace of the roll-out” compared to the previously announced plans, entering the final phase of distribution in advance of mid-2022. To be eligible for the update you need to have set up a Microsoft account and have installed a version from which you can proceed with the update: then Windows 10 2004 or later, with the September 2021 updates.

However, this is not enough, as we have already extensively discussed. In the minimum requirements of Windows 11 there are elements such as Secure Boot And TPM 2.0and for further information we refer you to our articles in which we have deepened the topic:





To quickly check if your computer is suitable for receiving Windows 11, you can also use the PC Health Check application, which offers an answer to all your doubts with just a few clicks. If the system is suitable, to receive the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, simply access the Windows Update screen of the Settings and search for new updates: Windows 11 should appear in the list of new updates that can be installed on the system.

In the same post Panos Panay also addressed the topic of the Windows 11 news scheduled for February, which we have already dealt with in recent days.







