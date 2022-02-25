Windows 11 restore leaves files undeleted

Returning a computer to its original state is a fairly common method of deleting all user files and leaving the computer in good working order when returning a machine on loan or wanting to sell second hand, but if you use Windows 11 it is possible data deletion is incomplete. This has been recognized by Microsoft in a bug bulletin (via Bleeping Computer).

According to the company, the bug lies in the way Windows 11 works with services like OneDrive. More specifically, the company notes, “when trying to reset a Windows device with applications that have folders with data reparsedsuch as OneDrive or OneDrive for Business, files that have been downloaded or synced locally from OneDrive may not be deleted when selecting the “delete all” option.

Example of “legacy” data via the Windows.old folder. Catch: Rudy Ooms.

Worse yet, data encryption doesn’t seem to help much. As Microsoft MVP Rudy Ooms discovered, files encrypted with Bitlocker are moved along with the rest “in unencrypted and readable form” to the Windows.old folder.

Considering that we are not talking about potentially sanitized cache data or libraries, but downloads from the cloud, there is a risk that the data that remains on the hard drive of the computer in question contains personal information or that simply should not be seen or shared. with third parties, so we are talking about a bug of a certain severity.

Unfortunately, this bug affects all versions of Windows 11. Microsoft is working on a security patch that will be publicly available soon, but in the meantime you can get around it by signing out of your OneDrive account or unlinking it from your computer before starting the reset. of the system. According to Microsoft, it is also possible to delete remnant data from the storage management options available in the settings panel.