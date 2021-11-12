Windows 11 SE cannot be reinstalled if removed by the user

Microsoft recently released a new $ 249 Surface series notebook with an operating system Windows 11 SE. This is the response of the Redmond giant to Google and its Chromebooks, which are more than consolidated in the education sector in the USA. The success of notebooks with Chrome OS has been guaranteed thanks to its operating system, which is extremely light and therefore suitable for installation on low-powered machines.

Windows 11 SE aims to offer all these features, differentiating itself from the S-Mode which is still offered on other products. The new SKU has some features designed for the world of education, such as the default setting which provides for saving all files to OneDrive, while some features of the standard Windows SKUs have been removed to ensure a distraction-free study experience. Other features, on the other hand, have been eliminated to improve the performance of systems that use low-level hardware. IT admins also have exclusive control over apps and browser extensions, which can be installed and run through Microsoft Intune.

Windows 11 SE cannot be reinstalled if removed from PCs

There is however one big limitation on Windows 11 SE. A school IT admin who wants to install the dedicated operating system on the institution’s current fleet simply has no way of doing so. The only way to get Windows 11 SE on systems that are already sold with the operating system is that anyone who installs an alternative operating system to replace it cannot return the computer to its original condition. In other words, It will no longer be possible to reinstall Windows 11 SE. This is not a new approach in Microsoft, and not too dissimilar to that operated by Google with ChromeOS.

The company’s modus operandi with Windows 11 SE is also reminiscent of the way Microsoft licenses ARM versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11: these versions are available on new hardware but users, businesses and organizations cannot purchase licenses for the installing the OS on other ARM hardware.

While it is true that the standard SKUs of Windows 10 and Windows 11 grant the same level of control to IT admins through Intune, on the other hand the possibility of installing Windows 11 SE even on older systems would have given the new OS an added value. not indifferent to ChromeOS, which also is not licensed to be installed on PCs that are sold with other OSes. Anyone wishing to learn more about the operation of Windows 11 SE can do so through the documentation published by the company at this address.