Windows 11, slow performance with NVMe SSDs: what’s going on?

Several Windows 11 users are reporting a noticeable deterioration in the performance of its SSD storage unit on the NVMe platform. This is not a recent situation, since the first reports arrived in the second half of October with great variability between the different units in use. Some show one reduction in input / output operations per second (IOPS), others a drop in write and read speed performance.

On a thread in the Microsoft Community created on October 17 we read the case of the user “MJ_JasonM”, which speaks of almost half the performance in random writing compared to Windows 10. The problem known to Microsoft for about three months, at the time of writing, and it seems that there is currently no solution. Microsoft’s Neal Christiansen had in fact officially confirmed on Reddit that the development team is working on a definitive resolution, within a thread on Reddit referring to problems on Windows 11 related to slower than expected data access times and reduced random write speeds.

Windows 11 performance issues with NVMe SSDs

The problem was also reported on the Feedback Hub aimed at Insider users, where reference is made to the possibility of problems present in the drivers provided natively by Microsoft. One user wrote that all units he owns that use Microsoft drivers have the problem, while a unit that uses its own manufacturer-supplied driver (Intel 905P) works as per specification. The isolated case of one user is clearly not enough to narrow down the bug on Windows 11, however it might be a good place to start. However, on Feedback Hub there are several posts where problems with NVMe SSDs are mentioned, in all cases related to halved random write speed, poor write IOPS performance, or again in data access latency.

