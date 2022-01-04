Windows 11, that’s why Microsoft’s drivers are dated 2006

Those distributed with Windows Update bear the same date (June 21), not to replace those of the manufacturers

Thanks to the Windows Update service, it has always been possible to download security patches, new versions of Microsoft operating systems and, last but not least, updated drivers for the various components inside or connected to the computer.

On closer inspection, however, among the optional updates, drivers prior to the launch of Windows are often described and listed, both in the recently launched version 11 and in the 10 version.

Thus, the Redmond giant has decided to explain once and for all and in an understandable way the reasons for what, only apparently, is an anomaly. With Windows Update, in fact, it is possible to find three types of drivers: those made by Microsoft, those of the manufacturers of the various hardware components and OEMs in the case of pre-assembled computers.

The oddity is that all the drivers made available by the software giant are stamped with the same construction date: June 21, 2006. And, even if the version numbering changes for the newer ones, the date is never changed.

Reason? The decision, only apparently anomalous, finds solid foundations. In fact, every time a new version of the operating system is installed, the date of description of the drivers matches that of the launch of the same. Eventuality that, often, risks to change the drivers supplied by the hardware manufacturers with those distributed by Microsoft.

By indicating an old date, however, the drivers of the Redmond company will not appear in Windows Update. If, on the other hand, the driver already installed was provided by Microsoft, the Microsoft driver will be displayed instead, indicating the number of the newest version.

A way to avoid overwriting other drivers, used as a ploy by others (such as Intel), which forces users to check the version. It being understood that, if there is the possibility, the most suitable solution is to download the updated drivers from the sites of the peripheral manufacturers.