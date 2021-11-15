Windows 11, the blue screen of death returns … blue: here are the news of the latest releases

Microsoft to work on the next Windows 11 update, which should deliver several bug fixes to users. The new release will bring the operating system to the build 22000.346, will fix some interface display errors, and problems with audio via Bluetooth, Win-32 apps and some printers. Net of the various corrections, however, it seems that the biggest change will be the return of the Blue Screen of Death, known to us as the blue screen of death or BSOD for short.

There blue screen of death appears in the event of a fatal crash of a key component of the operating system. Historically, the various versions of Windows present it with a blue background and text, with some particularly unstable versions that have made it almost a sort of emblem of Microsoft’s OS. The BSOD is so iconic that it also has a discretely active dedicated page on Reddit, however on Windows 11 Microsoft has decided to change its background making it black.

Windows 11, the BSOD turns black to blue

With Windows 11, the BSOD had been modified for the first time since the introduction of the modern version with a sad smile introduced in 2012 on Windows 8, but apparently Microsoft has decided to renew it again, returning it to the classic blue background. hated loved by enthusiasts. Cumulative update KB5007262 which brings Windows 11 to build 22000.346 was released in the Beta and Release Preview channel and should therefore arrive in the stable channel very soon.

When? There are no official dates, but it is likely that the update will be proposed as optional by the end of November, and then reach all systems automatically on the occasion of Patch Tuesday in December. The great return of the blue screen on Windows 11 will come along with many other news that you can find on this page, within the complete changelog released by Microsoft for the new beta build.