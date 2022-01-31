Windows 11, the optional January update introduces a new feature

On Windows 11 A new preview update is available, with optional installation. The package recognizable as KB5008353 and has several fixes and optimizations in the code. There is also a novelty in terms of features: the new page Your Microsoft Account (Your Microsoft account, in Italian) within the Settings, in the Home and Professional SKUs.

The new optional update package includes fixes to known issues, such as the playback of inactive app icons in the system tray, which are presented as active, or other problems in the reproduction of icons in the systray or in the management of multiple monitors. The update also corrects the problem present in the gersion of HDR displays on some image editing programs.

Below is the complete list of news and fixes, as presented by Microsoft itself in English:

Updates an issue that causes the audio service to stop responding on some devices that support hardware-accelerated Bluetooth audio.

Updates an issue that affects icons for apps when the apps are not running. On the taskbar, these icons might display as active as if the apps are running.

Adds a new Your Microsoft Account page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions.

page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions. Updates an issue that incorrectly shows the volume icon in the taskbar as muted.

Updates an issue that causes a device to stop working when its connected to multiple displays.

Updates an issue that affects the auto-hide feature of the taskbar. The taskbar might not reliably appear when you hover over the primary or secondary display.

Updates an issue that might prevent icons from appearing on the taskbar of a secondary display.

Improves auto brightness to provide a better response under low light conditions on all the supported systems.

Updates daylight savings time to start in February 2022 instead of March 2022 in Jordan.

Adds the HelpWith feature, which uses Microsoft Bing technologies to suggest Help topics that are relevant for each Settings page.

Updates an issue that displays outdated battery percentages for connected Bluetooth devices on the Bluetooth and other devices page in Settings.

page in Settings. Updates a known issue that might prevent some image editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors that might display in bright yellow or other colors

Windows 11, the new Microsoft Account screen arrives

There news in Settings gives you more control over your account without having to leave the screen. The new page allows you to check the status of your Microsoft 365 subscription, where previously there was a link that led to the dedicated web page via the browser. It is now possible, for example, to check the expiration date of the subscription and receive information on the space used on OneDrive, and links to web pages have been added to check what is in your account, manage Microsoft Rewards, payment options, order history facts, and there is a link to receive direct support from the company.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!