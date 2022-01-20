Windows 11, the Task Manager completely changes: here is the new version with modern graphics

Microsoft is thinking of revolutionize the Task Manager (Activity management in Italian) on Windows 11, with the new version which will obviously be based on the Fluent Design that characterizes a large part of the rest of the interface. The new version hidden in the code of the latest Insider build released publicly, and who managed to extrapolate it and show a screenshot.









The discovery was made in the week of Gustave Monce, already known to have managed to run Windows 11 on a phone in the past. The engineering student, as TheVerge describes him, has found traces of the new Task Manager on an Insider version of the operating system, managed to enable it and showed it via Discord: “There is a hidden feature in the new build,” he explained. “But all defective”. The new Task Manager clearly a work-in-progress, still a long way from the final publication from being ready for the final audience.





Windows 11, Microsoft is working on a completely different new Task Manager





Through the new embryonic version, however, we discover two things: the first, Microsoft is working on a new version of Task Manager; the second, the new application will have several graphic elements based on the dictates of Fluent Design. So there will be even the dark mode, in addition to the typical rounded corners of Windows 11 screens, the acrylic material for transparencies, and a general simplification of the UI. The tabs at the top have been eliminated, with the individual screens that can be reached via dedicated keys, presented in a column on the left.

Activity management has always maintained a particularly linear style since its release (which took place with Windows NT 4.0), receiving several advanced features with Windows 8. Even in that case, however, the aesthetic aspect remained substantially unchanged, while the one on which Microsoft is working seems to be a real revolution. Microsoft is gradually modifying all the “legacy” elements of the OS, giving them Fluent Design in the name of greater stylistic coherence.

It is always a risk, however, to heavily modify a fundamental tool like Task Manager, an application that users have come to like and use over the years. With the new version we believe that many users may be confused, at least initially, and on our part we hope that the simplification occurs only in the aesthetic aspect, and not in the integrated functions.







