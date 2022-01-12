Windows 11, time to upgrade! Here are the news of the first Patch Tuesday of the year

On the occasion of the first Patch Tuesday of 2022, that of January, Microsoft released the cumulative package KB5009566 for Windows 11, which contains security updates, performance improvements, and known bug fixes. This is a mandatory update, given the presence of fixes that protect users from vulnerabilities discovered in recent periods. There is only one known bug.

The installation can be fine-tuned from the Windows Update Settings screen, but takes place automatically on reboot following the download of the package, which is also automatic by default. They are corrected specifically with the update 97 vulnerabilities (plus 29 on Edge), including 9 criticisms and the rest marked “Important”. Of the 6 0-day flaws fixed, none were actively exploited. More information can be found on BleepingComputer in English.

Windows 11, January 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes

The KB5009566 update brings the Windows 11 build number to the 22000.434. Normally the company also shares the list of non-security fixes within a changelog, but among the news of the last Patch Tuesday there is only one fix, related to an error with the Japanese Input Method Editors (IME), both native and third-party ones. Below is the complete changelog published by the company:

Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.

The team also focused on a known issue that continues to affect Windows 11 installations, which causes problems rendering image editing applications with HDR displays. Below is the message released by the company, freely translated into Italian:

“After installing Windows 11, some image editing programs may not render colors correctly on some High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays. This often occurs with white colors, which may turn yellow or other colors. This problem occurs when some Win32 rendering APIs return unexpected information or errors under certain circumstances. Not all color profile management programs are affected and the color profile options available on the Windows 11 Settings page, including the Microsoft Color Control Panel, should work correctly. “

