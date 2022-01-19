Windows: Microsoft releases fixes for problems born with January Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has released an unscheduled update to correct an issue caused by last Patch Tuesday. The packages KB5009566 and KB5009543, respectively for Windows 11 and for Windows 10, introduced several security fixes and some optimizations, but unfortunately they caused continuous reboots on domain controllers and malfunctions with L2TP protocol-based VPN connections.

The problems were reported by IT administrators: after installing packages on Windows Server 2012 you could be greeted by a certainly not pretty boot loop, while on other versions of the OS they have VPN clients stopped working or ReFS formatted storage drives were shown as being formatted in RAW format. Many administrators found themselves forced to disable the latest update, effectively leaving servers vulnerable to fixed security holes during Patch Tuesday in January 2022.

Microsoft fixes the problems caused by Patch Tuesday of January 2022

As documented by BleepingComputer in recent days, the problems with VPNs have affected the “IPSEC connections that contain a Vendor ID”, along with IKE L2TP and IPSEC VPN connections. The problem arose on Windows 10, Windows 11 and different versions of Windows Server, not only on the Windows built-in VPN client, but also on third-party clients that use the same type of connections and protocols. Regarding the problems with the ReFS units (technology now restricted only on the Server and Enterprise editions of Windows), Microsoft pointed out that the problem occurred only if the formatting had been applied on removable drives, therefore in an “unsupported” way.

For all reported problems, theout-of-band update, which can be downloaded by the admins who have verified the problem on the official Microsoft support site for the different versions of the operating systems.

