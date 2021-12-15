Windows: news for Patch Tuesday in December, and end of support for Windows 10 2004

The time has come for Patch Tuesday of December 2021, the usual stage where Microsoft releases monthly security updates for all supported versions of Windows. In the case of Windows 11 the patch has been launched KB5008215, which can be installed by all users.

Microsoft hasn’t released full release notes for this month, briefly explaining that the released patch features “various security enhancements to the operating system’s internal features”. According to the notes released by Microsoft there should be no known problems, although the situation could change as soon as a large number of users install the update.

December Patch Tuesday: what’s new on Windows 11

We report in its entirety below the changelog of the new update package:

Highlights Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release. If you installed earlier updates, only the new fixes contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

As for Windows 10, versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1 or 21H2 have received the patch KB5008212 which can also be downloaded via Windows Update and installed on your system. Also in this case, among the novelties only “various security improvements to the internal functionality of the operating system” are mentioned.

It should be noted that due to the holidays Microsoft will not offer its usual optional patches at the end of December, with security and optimizations news coming on January 11, according to the company’s typical update roadmap. With the new patches it was also discontinued support on Windows 10 2004 Home and Pro, then their users are advised to upgrade to the latest versions to continue receiving security and quality updates.

