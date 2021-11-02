Windows, with the latest PowerToys you will never lose your mouse cursor anymore: how to install them

Microsoft has updated its so-called “PowerToys” for Windows, introducing not only a new user interface in line with the style of Windows 11, but also two new features. One of these allows you to “mute” video conferences, the other to find the mouse cursor through a keyboard shortcut.

Microsoft improved PowerToys several times before the release of Windows 11 to offer an experience more in line with the rest of the operating system interface. With the latest update to version 0.49, PowerRename – a feature to simplify file renaming – has gained a modern interface leaving behind the “legacy” one it has had to date. The restyling came along with a better reorganization of the options that makes it easier to use the feature.

There are two new features of the new release: Video Conference Mute, in Italian Video conference deactivation, is used to set the “mute” on the microphone and disable the webcam, and works with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 using a keyboard shortcut. Through this function it is also possible to make a bar appear when the use of webcam or microphone is detected.

Find My Mouse instead an option in the new Mouse utilities screen that allows you to find the mouse cursor by simply pressing the left Control key twice. The keyboard shortcut darkens the entire screen except for a circular part that surrounds the cursor, highlighting it more than clearly. A useful system especially on computers with multiple monitors, especially if they are high definition.

Both features are available on the latest version of PowerToys (0.49), available for download on GitHub. It is sufficient to install the executable at this address to get the PowerToys in the systray at the bottom right. The new interface allows you to access new experimental features of Windows 10 or Windows 11, among the new ones we have discussed on this page and many others.