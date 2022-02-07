Winds at over 200 km / h, Hurricane Gusts on the Alps, damage in Valpadana (VIDEO) »ILMETEO.it

Meteo Chronicle Direct: Winds over 200 km / h, Hurricane Gusts on the Alps, damage in Valpadana (VIDEO)

A perturbation driven by Arctic air is hitting Italy, activating very strong northerly winds, both in the North (Favonio) and on the Adriatic side (Bora-Grecale). Already last night, the first snowfalls arrived on time with significant accumulations on the foreign slopes of France, Switzerland and Austria, where cumulative amounts of 30/40 cm are recorded.

As generally happens with this type of configurations, on the Italian side the good weather persists and strong foehn currents (more commonly known as foehn) are activated, which guarantee conditions of clear and clear skies and a significant rise in temperatures.

At 1 pm on Monday 7 February around 17/8 ° C were reported in the province of Turin and up to 15/16 ° C also in Milan in Lombardy.



Alpine Foehn is a hot, dry wind which can occur, in different baric configurations, on both sides of the Alpine chain. It occurs when a current of air, crossing a mountain range (in this case the Alps), loses part of its humidity in precipitation. When the current rises upwards, the air expands, cooling down: if the humidity contained in it is lost (in the form of a cloud and / or precipitation), the air, falling on the opposite side, arrives downstream with a temperature much higher than the starting one.

The direct weather report turns the main attention to the very intense winds which in the last few hours have even exceeded the threshold of 200km / h in the Alps. On Gran Vaudala (Gran Paradiso area) there were record hurricane gusts up to 212km / h, up to 140km / ha in Valtournenche in Val d’Aosta and 120km / ha in Sestiere in Turin. The TOP VIDEO.

There are also many inconveniences in Valpadana: to Nickel, in the Turin area, the foehn storm caused the collapse of a shed. Notable problems, moreover, in the Milanese area, with fallen branches and trees, antennas torn off the roofs, cornices and crumbling tiles. Also in the Milanese hinterland, in the area Set it up, a man was seriously injured by the collapse of a tree, as well as a Cornaredo (MI), due to an accident involving a worker who was working on a scaffolding. Other inconveniences and damages also a Rho (MI), again due to the strong wind.

In the next few hours and at least until the early morning of Tuesday 8 February, the North will remain at the mercy of strong northern currents, before a gradual attenuation. Instability and strong winds, on the other hand, will tend to intensify in the central-southern regions, especially in the Apennines, where local snowstorms above 900/1000 meters are expected, especially between Abruzzo And Molise.