Winds of recession and political risk shoot up the dollar

When talking to financial analysts, they all agree that internationally, there is a “perfect storm” driving the price and an “internal political noise” that scares the market.

To understand why such a spike is due, it must be explained that Colombia operates under a free exchange rate fluctuation regime and the price of the dollar depends on supply and demand: if there are many dollars in circulation, the price falls, but if there are few, the value rises due to scarcity.

In the official market, the currency ended at a historical average of $4,747 and based on this, the Representative Market Rate (TRM) for today was $4,744. That means that if you make an international purchase with your credit card today, you must pay the debt based on that value.

The dollar reached yesterday the highest price ever recorded in Colombia and there are many factors that are currently putting pressure on its value.

Among the events that are fueling fears of a global economic slowdown are the high costs of living in the United States and Europe, whose central banks are trying to curb prices by raising interest rates, a measure that curbs people’s spending and undermines the generation of wealth.

So, according to the experts consulted by this newspaper, the central banks buy more dollars to increase their international reserves. While investors take them to the US, considered the safest market in the world, or leave them in savings accounts and both reactions reduce the number of dollars in circulation, so their price increases.

In this case, the knockout combination may come from the global economic slowdown (see Parenthesis) and, just as years ago gold was an asset to shelter during complex times, in modern economies that role is assumed by the dollar.

Like a boxer pressured by his opponent, countries and investors are with their guard up to protect themselves from the blows they are anticipating.

In Asia, experts agree that China’s “zero covid” policy will cause a contraction in the world’s second-strongest economy. Consequently, lower purchases of oil from producing countries and a possible slowdown in international trade are expected.

“Understanding this context, it is valid —and above all very important— to make the following caveat: the dollar has always functioned as a refuge currency, it has appreciated in times of crisis and it is a very normal exercise in which markets and countries seek have dollar reserves,” said Alexánder Ríos, principal analyst at Inverxia.

Along the same lines, he affirmed that governments seek to increase their international reserves to support their sovereign debts in case the possible economic slowdown affects tax collection and reduces the availability of current income that is later used to honor obligations with holders of bonds.

The political risk is real

Although the forces that are moving the dollar are mainly global, the analysts also pointed out that there are “local noises” and they come mainly from various pronouncements made by President Gustavo Petro and some of his ministers.

Andrés Pardo, chief strategist for Latin America at XP Investmenents, explained that the exchange rate has come under pressure, for example, when the government reiterates that no new oil and gas exploration contracts will be signed, especially since it is the mining and energy sector that more dollars it attracts by way of foreign direct investment (FDI).

“The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has had to go out and correct those pronouncements that directly affect the dollar. Among those, capital control or breaking the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, which would imply a less positive perspective on fiscal behavior”.

When asked what would be the price range in which the dollar could move in the remainder of this year, the expert stated that it would be easier to make an approximate calculation if the equation only depended on economic aspects. However, he emphasized that political uncertainty can make the dollar a very volatile asset.

Proof of this is that $154 became more expensive in just one week, but so far this year it has had very abrupt variations in relatively short periods of time.

On the other hand, from his point of view, there are certain movements that have attenuated the increase, such as the rise in the interest rate that the Banco de la República has applied.

“One of the measures that Colombia has had to carry out to mitigate the devaluation of the peso has been the increase in rates. If the Issuer had the rate at 2%, surely the peso would be weaker”, he pointed out, indicating that, due to the current context, the possibility of increasing rates from the current 10% to 12% is not seen as far away. This with a view to offering an attractive return to investors and avoiding a stronger capital flight.

In his opinion, if the government eventually reviews what happened with the pronouncements that have added uncertainty, it is likely that the upward pressure due to the political factor will moderate.

Adverse effect on debt

Alexánder Ríos, from Inverxia, noted that the rise in the dollar makes the country’s sovereign debt more expensive: “Colombian debt in dollars is around US$78,000 million, equivalent to 41% of Colombia’s total debt.”

“In that order of ideas -he added- we have an exposure in dollars, that makes our balance very sensitive to the exchange rate and implies very strong fiscal pressures for Colombia”.

From the analyst’s perspective, “the future slowdown to which we are going to be exposed in 2023, is combined with the issue of the government deficit (imbalance between revenue and expenditure), the deficit also depends on tax revenue, if tax revenue it falls due to the economic slowdown, we enter a very dangerous spiral”.