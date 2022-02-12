Winds of war are blowing in Ukraine. Today the phone call between Putin and Biden

AGI – The winds of war are blowing and the alarm goes off all over the world. The US has dramatically sounded the alarm over Ukraine, warning that a Russian invasion could begin in a few days, and asked US citizens to leave within 48 hours. An attack by the more than 100,000 Russian troops currently stationed near Ukraine “could happen overnight,” Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser in Washington, told reporters.

Washington will today announce the evacuation of all staff from their embassy in Kiev, the Associated Press reported. A small number of officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital, but most of the nearly 200 Americans working in the diplomatic mission will be evacuated from the country or transferred to western areas, near the Polish border, in order to maintain a diplomatic presence.

Dismissing speculation that the Kremlin would never trigger the crisis while the Beijing Olympics are still underway, Sullivan said such an attack “could occur” before the Games are over, scheduled for February 20. The scenario of an impending attack is “a very, very distinct possibility”Sullivan said.

While stressing that it was not yet known whether President Vladimir Putin had made a decision, saying “we cannot predict the exact determination”, Sullivan made it clear that the United States is preparing for the worst, including a “quick assault” on the capital. Kiev. “If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to start with aerial bombardments and missile strikes that could obviously kill civilians,” she said. “Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any case within the next 24-48 hours.”

Sullivan spoke shortly after President Joe Biden and six European leaders, NATO and European Union leaders, held talks on the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War. A US official said Biden will speak with Putin on Saturday, while the French government said President Emmanuel Macron will also call the Russian leader on Saturday. Underlining the gloomy outlook, a number of countries joined the exodus of diplomats and citizens from Ukraine as oil prices rose and US stocks plummeted.

The unity of NATO

Sullivan reiterated last days’ warnings that Russia risks severe Western sanctions and affirmed that NATO is now “more cohesive, more proactive, more dynamic than any other time in recent memory”.

The Pentagon announced it would send an additional 3,000 troops to strengthen its ally Poland. And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call “that Ukraine continues to have enduring and firm support from the United States for its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the State Department stressed. .

After the previous group phone call between US and European leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said that “the goal is to prevent a war in Europe”. But if Moscow does not hold back, “the allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia”. These sanctions would target the financial and energy sectors, said Ursula von der Leyen for the European Union.

Russian military forces on the move

Russian naval forces and troops, including units brought in from across the vast country, now surround Ukraine to the south, east and north. Russia, which denies any plans to attack Ukraine, already controls the territory of Crimea and supports the separatist forces that control Ukraine’s Donbass region to the east. The Kremlin says its goal is to persuade NATO to agree to never grant membership to Ukraine and also to withdraw from Eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into Cold War-style spheres of influence. The United States and its European allies reject the requests, insisting that NATO does not pose a threat to Russia.

In addition to the tensions, large-scale Russian military exercises were launched on Friday with Belarus, which is located just north of Kiev and also borders the European Union.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday it would also hold military exercises near the Ukrainian border in the Black Sea. According to the head of the Norwegian military intelligence service, Russia is operationally ready to conduct a wide range of military operations in Ukraine. and the Kremlin just has to make the call.

Meanwhile, the European Union has asked its non-essential personnel to leave Ukraine, while Israel has said that the families of its diplomats would be withdrawn. Norway joined Britain by telling its citizens to leave.

The efforts of diplomacy

The growing alarm comes despite the efforts of diplomacy on the part of European officials. Macron visited both Moscow and Kiev earlier this week and Scholz is expected to do the same in the next few days. Scholz will also hold his first in-person meeting with Putin in Moscow. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was in Moscow on Friday for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. He was accompanied by UK Chief of Defense Tony Radakin, and the pair will also meet Russian Army Chief General Valery Gerasimov.

Wallace’s visit comes the day after British Foreign Minister Liz Truss met with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow for talks that ended in public recriminations. Disappointment even after a separate meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, under the mediation of Germany and France. Sources described the meeting as “difficult”.