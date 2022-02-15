winds of war in the Indian Ocean – Time





The other international crisis is symbolic and takes place in the middle of the ocean, but for Boris Johnson it risks becoming like that of the Falklands. The island of Mauritius has actually “invaded” the remote archipelago of Chagos in the Indian Ocean, a British possession. With a sudden blitz, a ship from the African country landed in Chagos and planted its banner in the sand. “We carry out the symbolic act of raising the flag as the British have so often done to establish their colonies. Only we now reclaim what has always been ours,” the Mauritian ambassador to the UN said in the proclamation.





The dispute dates back to 1965, Corriere recalls, when Mauritius, then British rule, acquired independence, but without the Chagos, which London kept for itself as a strategic outpost between East Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The largest island of the archipelago, Diego Garcia, is leased to the Americans who have established a military base there. The most recent problems arise precisely from the American military presence: when 1,500 islanders settled there they were forced to expatriate.





In 2019 the International Court of Justice ruled that the UK should return the Chagos to Mauritius, but London never complied. After the “invasion”, however, a reaction is expected.