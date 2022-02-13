Winds of war in Ukraine, stalemate between Biden and Putin – World

The winds of war are blowing ever stronger over Ukraine. After the US alarm on the risk of an imminent invasion – Wednesday the d-day indicated by the CIA -, diplomacy tries to play the last cards to avoid armed confrontation. But no breakthrough has come from the conversation between the US and Russian presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. On the contrary. In a phone call that lasted just over an hour, the two leaders essentially reaffirmed their positions. While on the ground, Italy also drew its compatriots. The official reports of the exchange between the main actors of the crisis – anticipated at the American request – return a stalemate that the chancelleries do not seem able to overcome. The tenant of the White House “was clear”, warning that in the event of an attack the West will respond in a “decisive” manner and will impose “severe costs”, the US said, underlining that “they remain committed to diplomacy but are ready,” with allies and partners, also to other scenarios “. And if the Kremlin confirms that the leaders agreed to continue the dialogue, taking into consideration Biden’s proposals but defining them as insufficient, Moscow does not spare a jab, speaking of “American hysteria at its peak”.

The premises were not very promising after the preparatory telephone call between the heads of their respective diplomacies. If Antony Blinken spoke of “very worrying signs of an escalation in Russia, such as the arrival of new troops on the border with Ukraine”, Serghei Lavrov once again accused the West of having “ignored” Moscow’s requests. on safety. In short, nothing new on the eastern front. Yet Lavrov, CNN reports, even after the detailed US alarm “denied that Russia intends to invade Ukraine”. On the other hand, Putin’s umpteenth long telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, just before the one with Biden, also re-proposed the controversies that followed face to face (4 meters away) in the Kremlin.

A “sincere dialogue” is not compatible “with an escalation”, warned the leader of the Elysée, reiterating the Western “determination” but receiving in response the accusation of having launched “provocative speculations”. Macron, the current EU president, does not abandon his commitment to the game, however, and to take stock, he spoke at the moment with Biden, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky. But as the hours go by, the prospects for a conflict grow stronger, as the US State Department leaks. Italy has also joined – with Germany, Holland, Spain, Sweden and Denmark – to the list of Western countries that have invited their fellow citizens to leave Ukraine, about two thousand residents. “We are all working to avoid an escalation,” said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, adding that “obviously we are working to keep a channel of dialogue open with Moscow”. Rome has also decided to return, in agreement with the EU embassies to the country, the non-essential personnel of its embassy in Kiev. The announcement from Moscow also came around the corner, which in turn decided to reduce the diplomatic staff in Ukraine due to the risk of “possible provocations”.

The fears for the civilian population are also evidenced by the decision of the KLM, the Dutch national airline, to cancel all direct flights to Ukraine starting from Saturday evening. On the ground, the warning signs can also be read in the American choice to withdraw almost all of its soldiers present in Ukraine to train local forces, a few hours after announcing a strengthening of the Polish front with the dispatch of another three thousand troops. And the military tensions are also reflected thousands of kilometers from Ukraine. A Virginia-class submarine of the US Navy was intercepted and removed by the destroyer Marshal Chapochnikov in Russian territorial waters in the Pacific, claimed the defense of Moscow, which summoned the military attaché of Washington.

But the Pentagon has not confirmed what happened. In all of this, Kiev continues to urge citizens to “remain calm, united within the country, avoid destabilizing and panic-creating actions”, while President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Western warnings “cause panic. “. A climate also witnessed by the mutual accusations of provocations – the Donetsk separatists reported an explosion one kilometer from the contact line, suggesting that it could have been a Ukrainian propaganda video – and by the false bomb alarms in schools or supermarkets, multiplied in a war of nerves that increasingly threatens to precede the one with weapons.