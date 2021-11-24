WINDTRE 5G: free activation as a gift to some existing customers – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting from today, November 23, 2021, some already customers WINDTRE are informed the free activation of the 5G service, in order to take advantage of the operator’s fifth generation network at no additional cost through your own 5G smartphone.

Therefore, after the one carried out between the end of July and August 2021, these days the operator is proposing one new action of caring with which enables 5G to some already selected mobile network customers.

With the new campaign launched today i target customers, mainly high spending customers, they will receive an SMS which informs them of the benefit, which in this case consists in the free activation of 5G, which will remain active without any deadline.

How the free 5G activation works

According to verified sources, the informative SMS of this new initiative will be sent until November 25, 2021, subject to any changes. Furthermore, on November 26, 2021, for all selected customers who have already received the authorization, there will be one information campaign on the WINDTRE app, which will guide customers through the section Infolinea where they will be able to view the successful activation of the 5G option.

The 5G service is activated for free and automatically, in addition to its offer, ai selected WINDTRE customers who use a 5G smartphone and that on your own line have not yet activated the authorization to use the 5G network.

WINDTRE’s fifth generation network activation will be free of charge activated automatically in the days following the receipt of the SMS.

However, according to verified sources, in some cases there may be delays, so they may pass up to a maximum of 4 days starting from the receipt of the message to obtain the activation of the 5G service.

The WINDTRE customer can in any case check if the service is active via section Infolinea WINDTRE app, as well as having to make sure you have enabled the 5G network also from the settings of your smartphone.

The list of compatible smartphones

Please note that the smartphone, in addition to having 5G and an updated firmware, must be among those enabled by WINDTRE.

In this regard, currently the list of 5G smartphones present on the WINDTRE website is as follows:

Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Honor 50, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Oppo A54 5G, Oppo A94, Oppo Find X3 Neo, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 +, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, TCL 20R 5G, Vivo Y72 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11T 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

It is not excluded that existing WINDTRE customers who receive the 5G offer as a gift may also have smartphones other than those on the list. In fact, even if not present in the official list of the WINDTRE site, other 5G devices could still work.

It should be noted that compared to the updated list during the first days of October 2021, there are no longer Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

This is not new, as Xiaomi Mi 11 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11i, present in the updated list at the end of September 2021, had previously been removed. Furthermore, as already mentioned, even before Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy had been removed Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite and Mi 10T Pro.

Among the other smartphones that were previously indicated as compatible and are now no longer present on the site there are also all Huawei smartphones (Mate 40 Pro, P40 Pro +, P40 Pro, P40), some Xiaomi (Mi 10 and Mi 10 Lite) , Oppo Reno 4Z, Oppo Find X2 Neo, Motorola Razr 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It could be a simple typo as, if previously enabled, the smartphones just listed and removed from the list over the last few months should continue to work to take advantage of the new WINDTRE mobile network.

WINDTRE coverage and achievable speeds

After obtaining free authorization for the 5G network you will need to make sure find an area covered by the service.

In this regard, it should be noted that WINDTRE has currently reached almost the whole country with the 95.4% of the population covered in FDD DSS technology, while the 42.6% of the population is covered in 5G TDD technology.

For what concern 5G TDD, the operator has recently announced this type of coverage in some cities of the Lazio, in Lombardy, in Sicily, in Piedmont, in Emilia Romagna, in Puglia and recently also in several cities of the Veneto and of Calabria.

In general, beyond the technology used, WINDTRE specifies that it has so far implemented the 5G via the NSA standard (Not Standalone), which literally means “Not autonomous”, and where the 5G channel speed adds up to the speed of the 4G channel, through a technique of dual connectivity, which in the case of WINDTRE allows you to obtain a theoretical maximum speed of about 1.6 Gbps.

As for speed, in the tariff transparency documents, WINDTRE has so far always emphasized that the estimated maximum internet connection speed of 5G is 1.6 Gbps in download and 150 Mbps in upload: specifically, up to 1.6 Gbps in regions where WINDTRE has 40MHz of contiguous bandwidth, while up to 1.3 Gbps in regions where the operator has only 20MHz contiguous.

