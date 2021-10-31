WINDTRE and offers with integrated smartphone: now we move on to Xiaomi

Crazy offer for all loyal users who will be able to access the purchase of a new smartphone with a truly unbeatable formula

Be loyal customers WindTre agrees. This space offer is aimed precisely at all those users who have used the services of the telephone company for more than 6 months. This is an exclusive promo that, if you are in the target, will allow you to get hold of a new smartphone in an absolutely convenient way.

We were already familiar with the offer, as it was promoted by the company last July. Now it is back in great shape, with a proposal that is enriched with a new entry, an updated model of Xiaomi. However, the current operation must be grasped as soon as possible. Partly because will be available in the WindTre stores only until November 22nd, but also and above all because it is an offer while stocks last, and therefore, if we want to win a specific device, we will have to activate it as soon as possible.

The specifics of the package and how to join the initiative

To access the offer it will therefore be necessary to have a sim active for at least 180 days, which has a monthly charge profile that is greater than € 5.99. At this point it will be necessary to go to the store and sign a contract for an installment sale lasting 24 months. Only this operation, or the subscription, is subject to a commission of € 4.99.

A significant constraint is the payment method. For this type of solution, the only acceptable way is to debit a credit card or bank card. However, the amounts that we will be required to pay will be returned to us in the form of a discount on the invoice, equal to the value we should pay for the combined rechargeable sim. The formula of installment 0 therefore essentially corresponds to a discount on consumption and on the ordinary basic tariff package.

In the stipulation phase, the constraints will also be considered if it is subsequently intended to apply the early withdrawal. In this case, the user is offered two options. The first is to support the purchase of the device by paying an amount equal to the repayment of the loan. The second, on the other hand, allows you to maintain the deferred payment. However, if during the term of the contract, the customer has second thoughts, he will be free to go back on his steps and proceed with a further modification.

Among the devices to choose from we will have a very large rose composed of models such as two Oppo, the A54 5G and A16, two Xiaomi, the Redmi 10 64GB and the 128GB one, two Samsung Galaxy , the A12 128GB and the A03s, as well as a TCL 20R 5G, a 20 SE, and finally a TCL 20R 5G.