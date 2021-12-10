WINDTRE changes the contractual conditions: some offers can only be used on smartphones – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

With the month of December 2021 WINDTRE has introduced some new General Contract Conditions for its network services mobile, with which the operator now specifies that some offers cannot be used in terminals other than smartphones and mobile phones.

This novelty was made known last December 6, 2021, in the same communication with which WINDTRE also announced several remodels coming from January 20, 2022 for some mobile network customers with some voice offers or with data traffic (in some cases also with the possibility of rejecting the change thanks to the command “NVAR”).

As regards the new General Contract Conditions for WINDTRE services, already in force for those who activate a new mobile offer, the operator has instead given the forewarning of the changes a all prepaid mobile network customers who have activated an offer until 6 December 2021.

For these customers the new General Terms and Conditions will come into force as of from 20 January 2022, thus giving the possibility to withdraw without costs or penalties if the news is not accepted.

The news and how WINDTRE justifies them

In detail, WINDTRE has decided to modify article 6.1 of the General Contract Conditions for WINDTRE services, called “Reporting of abnormal consumption and suspension of the service”.

In the new contractual conditions it was new point 6.1.5 introduced and at the same time it was point 6.1.7 amended.

In the communication with which already customers have been notified, WINDTRE justifies the variation of the General Conditions of Contract for prepaid mobile customers specifying that this has the goal of “Guarantee the integrity and security of the network”.

What is introduced with the new article 6.1.5

Therefore, in the new contractual conditions of WINDTRE of December 2021 in article 6.1 the new paragraph 6.1.5, which states the following:

For plans, options and / or promotions that provide for voice and data traffic, the use of the service in approved devices / terminals and not other than mobile phones or smartphones is also envisaged.

In this way, WINDTRE stands limiting the use of offers that include at least voice and data traffic to mobile phones or smartphones only, thus excluding the use of the service in different terminals (such as keys or 4G routers).

Therefore, only the WINDTRE offers that provide for it (for example data-only ones) can be used in terminals other than smartphones.

Point 6.1.7 also changes: non-compliant use in devices other than mobile phones

Another novelty consists instead in the amendment of point 6.1.7 of the contractual conditions of WINDTRE prepaid customers. Below is the new text:

The overcoming of at least one of the above parameters, the use in devices other than mobile phones or smartphones, where not allowed, and / or the use of Flat rate plans to carry out activities of the type indicated above, constitutes a presumption of non-compliant use. of the Service. In this case, WINDTRE will carry out the necessary checks (including any contact with the Customer) reserving the right to suspend the Service, totally or partially. In all cases referred to in this article, WINDTRE may also communicate the replacement of the subscribed plan with another of a different type or the deactivation of the option relating to anomalous traffic. The Customer will have the right to withdraw with immediate effect without the application of penalties.

With this change comes in fact acknowledged the contents of the new article 6.1.5: indeed, the only novelty of point 6.1.7 turns out to be the addition of the sentence “Use in devices other than mobile phones or smartphones, where not allowed”.

That means now WINDTRE will consider the use of the mobile service in devices other than smartphones and cell phones as non-compliant, if not allowed by the type of your offer.

WINDTRE could then suspend the service if non-compliant use in approved devices other than mobile phones or smartphones will be ascertained.

