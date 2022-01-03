Tech

WindTre down, problems throughout Italy with the internet connection [AGGIORNAMENTO]

Lots of users WindTre are reporting communication problems due to what appears to be a malfunction in the operator’s national network. At the moment we have no official information available from WindTre, but the situation can be checked on the DownDetector website, at this address. Tens of thousands of users have reported the down of the fixed network WindTre in the last few minutes.

The reports come from all parts of Italy, without a particular prevalence, also including the islands, with a greater depth obviously in the big cities. The problems seem the same for all users, and are manifested by the inability to navigate through the fixed network of the orange operator. Some users recommend circumventing the problem by using third-party DNS (such as Google or OpenDNS), while for other users it seems that the disruption is now being resolved. Below are the DNS to be tested in case of malfunction:

  • Google DNS
    • Principal: 8.8.8.8
    • Alternative: 8.8.4.4
  • Alternatively – OpenDNS
    • Principal: 1.1.1.1
    • Alternative: 1.0.0.1

Update: the disservice now appears to be in resolution. However, we are waiting for an official communication from the operator to understand where the problem arose.

Let us know in the comments if you also have any issues with calling with WindTre or if you have problems instead.


