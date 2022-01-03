WindTre down, reports from all over Italy for malfunctions- Corriere.it

Tech

From 17.30 on Monday 3 January there are many Italian users who are unable to use their mobile phone or the network to surf

From mid-afternoon on Monday 3 January, subscribers to the WindTre company began to report problems in receiving and making calls throughout Italy. As you can see from the map of Downdetector, the site that monitors any malfunctions of telephone or social companies, from about 5.30 pm in various Italian cities the connections with WindTre have been skipped.

From Turin to Bologna, from Rome to Naples, it seems that the problem is widespread throughout north-central Italy, at the moment leaving the south and the islands unscathed. On social networks i ironic tweets from users, who half annoyed and amused, express their disappointment at the temporary blocking of all the functions of the WindTre network. I wanted to see new series while I’m in quarantine – writes @GianShepra – But not today. @VperVero instead points out how Twitter works, but if I open YouTube it doesn’t! Twitter you are certain:

At the time of writing no official company communications arrived, which on its social networks has not notified its customers of any problems in the telephone network. But in the meantime thehashtag #windtredown already entered the trend. To try to solve the problem, some users suggest to change the dns with the Google ones. But for many the “down” still continues.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 19:23)

