WINDTRE Family Limited Edition: unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and Giga for € 6.99 per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

WINDTRE launched starting starting today, January 17, 2022, a new promotion for i fixed-to-mobile converging customers, with the new Family Limited Edition: second or third additional SIM with Unlimited gigabytes at the discounted price of 6.99 euros per month.

First of all, it should be noted that WINDTRE has decided to extend until February 20, 2022, subject to any changes, the WINDTRE fixed network offer Super Fibra, with prices starting from € 22.99 per month for WINDTRE mobile network customers, always with Amazon Prime included free for 12 months.

If the proposed prices remain unchanged, from today the Family Protect option is no longer available for fixed network customers.

Also until February 20, 2022 it will continue to be activated WINDTRE’s FWA offer named Super Internet Home, with prices starting from 19.99 euros per month.

Family at 6.99 euros per month in convergence

Therefore, the Announcements launched by WINDTRE concerns in particular the Family offer, can only be activated for Additional SIMs to be combined with a main mobile offer already subscribed. WINDTER Family allows the operator’s customers to activate up to 3 additional SIM cards paired with a main SIM.

In particular, starting today, January 17, 2022, promotion is available Family Limited Edition, dedicated to WINDTRE customers who have a fixed network already active or in activation and that on same registry they have one Active mobile SIM in convergence with the fixed one.

These WINDTRE fixed network customers who have already paired a main SIM, can add as a second or third SIM combined with the landline offers named Family 5G Easy Pay with Super Fiber and Family with Super Fiber, both al discounted cost of 6.99 euros per month (instead of 9.99 euros per month), always getting Unlimited gigabytes.

In detail, WINDTRE Family 5G Easy Pay with Super Fiber comprehends unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 200 SMS towards all and 50 Giga base which in convergence become Unlimited gigabytes of data traffic also in 5G at the discounted cost of 6.99 euros per month (instead of 9.99 euros per month) charged to the payment method Easy Pay.

As already mentioned, the offer in the Easy Pay version includes automatic enabling to take advantage of the WINDTRE 5G network, using a compatible device and being in one of the covered areas (currently 95.7% of the population covered in FDD DSS and 50.1% in 5G TDD).

Family 5G Easy Pay with Super Fiber provides for activation through the mode Easy Pay, with which the monthly cost is debited only on automatic payment method, to be chosen from those available (credit card, bank current account, Conto card enabled such as Postepay Evolution, Superflash of Banca Intesa San Paolo, Genius Card of Unicredit, DbContocarta of Deutsche Bank).

WINDTRE Family with Super Fiber it includes instead unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 200 SMS towards all and 25 Giga base which in convergence become Unlimited gigabytes of data traffic up to 4G and 4.5G at the discounted cost of 6.99 euros per month (instead of 9.99 euros per month) with a charge on remaining credit.

How does the activation of the WINDTRE mobile fixed promo work?

Family offers can also be activated if you subscribe to one any mobile offer in convergence with the fixed (including those who had previous Unlimited Special converging promos). In this way, it is not necessary to combine the Family offer with specific mobile offers of the operator.

Normally, it’s possible activate Family offers within 7 days of activation of the main mobile offering. Instead, for the fixed network customers, it’s possible add a Family SIM at any time. The 7-day deadline, on the other hand, remains valid if only the main mobile offer is activated without a fixed connection.

Activation costs as well as the cost of the new SIM are always provided for subscribing to the WINDTRE Family Limited Edition offers. Family Limited Edition offers are incompatible with the Telephone Included installments.

In case of deactivation of the fixed network, the unlimited Giga in convergence will be deactivated. The WINDTRE Family offers will remain active as long as the mobile offer is maintained paired on the main SIM.

More details on the offer

The basic tariff plan is pre-activated on WINDTRE SIMs activated from 18 January 2021 New Basic, with a cost of 4 euros per month, that however, it is not charged as long as the offer remains active principal. In case of deactivation of your offer, the monthly cost of New Basic will be charged instead.

Instead, we would like to remind you that WINDTRE is starting from today for the activation of all mobile offers WINDTRE Security Pro option preselected, which is free for the first month, but if it is not deactivated it will renew at the cost of 99 euro cents per month.

Voice traffic is unlimited unless used contrary to good faith and correctness or for purposes other than personal use in accordance with the WINDTRE general contract conditions. Regarding the extra threshold, in case of exceeding the SMS available the cost is 29 euro cents for a single SMS sent.

If the fixed-mobile convergence with unlimited Giga is no longer valid, when the basic data traffic bundle of the Family Limited Edition offers is terminated, extra data payment of 1 Giga of internet traffic for each day of use at 99 euro cents, available until 11:59 pm on the same day. If the Giga offered is fully consumed before 23:59 the navigation will be blocked until the next day.

WINDTRE offers can also be used in roaming inside of of the European Union and the United Kingdom with the possibility of using all minutes they SMS made available by bundle of its offer, with a quantity of Giga available based on the monthly cost of the offer, according to a formula provided for by the regulation Roaming Like at Home, available on the dedicated page on the website of WINDTRE.

In case they come sold out the Giga available in roaming within the EU countries, WINDTRE send a warning notification, and in case of continued navigation a extra threshold tariff equal to 0.305 euro cents every MB consumed for the first half of 2022, scaled to each KB of traffic.

I’m always included for free also the ancillary services of Telephone answering machine with free listening (in Italy and EU) and the on-call service I’ve looked for you. Service Acknowledgment SMS it can be activated at your own reserved area and it shows up disabled by default.

