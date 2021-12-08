WINDTRE for you: new MIA wallet up to unlimited Giga from 5.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

WINDTRE made available a new portfolio of offers from the MIA range, dedicated to already selected customers of the operator, which allow you to get minutes, SMS and a variable data bundle from 40 Giga (and soon also from 20 Giga) up to Unlimited gigabytes starting from 5.99 euros per month.

So, starting from 6 December 2021 the operator has updated the catalog of personalized offers which can be proposed to the already selected customers, mainly in the stores adherents.

Specifically, some new customized offers of the MIA range (MIA, MIA Unlimited and MIA + Unlimited) for one specific target of already customers to whom the offer change will be proposed. These new offers will be valid until January 6, 2022, subject to any changes.

New MIA Easy Pay wallet for some existing customers

From 6 December 2021 a new portfolio of MIA Easy Pay offers, i.e. with an automatic payment method, all with the possibility of not paying the activation cost at the time of subscription.

Below is the list of new offers WINDTRE MIA proposals from 6 December 2021 to some existing customers:

MIA 40 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 40 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 10.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 50 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 50 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 10.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 60 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 60 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 70 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 70 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 80 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 80 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 11.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 100 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 100 Giga available from 7.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 150 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 150 Giga available from 7.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 200 Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 200 Giga to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and to ; MIA Unlimited Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and Unlimited gigabytes available from 9.99 euros to 25.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA + Unlimited Easy Pay with unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS and Unlimited gigabytes available from 16.99 euros to 26.99 euros per month.

As already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, from 6 December 2021 for offers Easy Pay WINDTRE is present a new mechanism for charging the activation fee.

In this way, when subscribing to the personalized MIA offer, the customer will be able to choose whether to pay the full activation cost of 30 euros in a single solution or pay nothing on activation e ratify it in 24 monthly installments of 1.25 euros.

In the latter case, one will be recognized discount on the monthly cost of the offer equal to the installment of the activation cost for the entire installment period, provided that the offer remains active for 24 months.

In case of early withdrawal before 24 months, it will be charged the remaining part of the activation cost only for the months of non-stay, in installments or in a single installment, according to the choice made by the WINDTRE customer during the activation phase.

Please note that for offers that include the modality Easy Pay the monthly cost is debited only on automatic payment method, to be chosen from those available (credit card, bank current account, Conto card enabled such as Postepay Evolution, Superflash of Banca Intesa San Paolo, Genius Card of Unicredit, DbContocarta of Deutsche Bank). Diners Club cards are no longer accepted.

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

More WINDTRE MIA offers coming soon

Soon will also be available further new MIA offers, which in this case will all be charged to remaining credit. Below is the list:

MIA 20 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 20 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 10.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 25 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 25 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 24.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 40 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 40 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 12.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 60 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 60 Giga available from 5.99 euros to 16.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 80 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 80 Giga available from 7.99 euros to 16.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 100 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 100 Giga available from 10.99 euros to 16.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 120 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 120 Giga available from 10.99 euros to 16.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA 200 with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and 200 Giga available from 7.99 euros to 16.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA Unlimited with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and Unlimited gigabytes available from 10.99 euros to 26.99 euros per month ;

with unlimited minutes, 500 SMS and available ; MIA + Unlimited with unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS and Unlimited gigabytes available from 17.99 euros to 27.99 euros per month.

For these MIA offers on residual credit the activation fee will be equal to € 4.99 one-off for offers with a limited Giga bundle, while for offers with unlimited Giga the activation cost will be free.

WINDTRE customers who currently have a debit on residual credit can access both the MIA versions on residual credit and the Easy Pay versions. Instead, customers with Easy Pay offers can only access the MIA Easy Pay versions.

Customers not in target for the new portfolio just described, the previous MIA offers will still be available.

The new MIA Call Your Country wallet is also on the way

WINDTRE will make available soon also of new offers from the MIA Call Your Country range on remaining credit for some already foreign customers, also in this case that can be activated by one specific target, while the others will always have the previous MIA Call Your Country available.

In this case the new versions will have prices starting from € 8.99 per month up to a maximum of € 28.99 per month, with the possibility of obtaining unlimited domestic minutes, a bundle of minutes for international calls and from 40 Giga to Unlimited Giga.

The activation fee will be of € 4.99 one-off for offers with limited data traffic, while it will be free for versions that will include unlimited Giga.

WINDTRE Super Internet Casa FWA with new price for existing mobile customers

Finally, it should be noted that from 6 December 2021 they have been confirmed the new prices, anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, for the fixed network offer in technology FWA of WINDTRE, called Super Internet Home.

Specifically, for the former WINDTRE mobile network customers (and also for new customers) you can get a monthly fee discounted to 19.99 euros per month, while without convergence the standard price for subscriptions from 6 December 2021 is 21.99 euros per month.

The WINDTRE Super Internet Casa offer is only available in certain specific municipalities not covered by fiber optic networks.

Preview. Thanks to S. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.