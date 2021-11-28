WINDTRE: from 1 January 2022 the VAS services will no longer be usable – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

WINDTRE decided that with the start of the 2022 on his network it will no longer be possible to activate the VAS services by subscription, the so-called Premium services at a surcharge, effectively removing the possibility of using it after unlocking.

The operator has communicated this news updating the dedicated information present on the page “WINDTRE Informa” of its official website, the same where the previous changes relating to the VAS services were communicated, already blocked for both new and existing customers.

However, the operator currently still allows those who wish to request it for free unlocking or de-barring of the VAS services, in order to be able to use them.

What will change from 1 January 2022

Below, however, the full note inserted in the WINDTRE information on the blocking of VAS services, which explains what will happen from 1st January 2022:

WINDTRE informs that from 1 January 2022 the VAS subscription services (Premium Services referred to in CASP 4.0) will no longer be activated or usable on its network.

Therefore, according to what was communicated by the operator, WINDTRE customers will no longer be able to activate and use the VAS subscription services starting from 1 January 2022.

Therefore, even those who currently request unlocking to activate the VAS services, from that date will no longer be able to use them.

In order to define the VAS subscription services, the operator mentions the Premium services referred to in CASP 4.0, namely the Code of Conduct for the offer of Premium Services.

WINDTRE’s previous moves on the VAS services barring

WINDTRE already had made available the default barring on all SIM activated from 18 October 2020 onwards, with the exception of the services of Carrier Billing, of bank SMS, of those of mobile ticketing, televoting, charity SMS on 455 numbers and those for donations.

Subsequently, with regard to the already customers who had activated a SIM before 18 October 2020, the block was initially communicated in December 2020 on the page “WINDTRE Informs“With the information called”VAS Services Activation Technical Block”, And was scheduled for January 18, 2021.

However, close to the entry into force of the WINDTRE block, he had changed the information specifying that everything would be slipped Waiting for a AGCOM provision.

Following the publication of the AGCOM resolution 10/21 / CONS of February 5, 2021, the operator was then adequate and the date of entry into force of the block on premium services was set for March 21, 2021.

On that occasion WINDTRE, he had also communicated the launch of a specific SMS campaign aimed at informing the customers involved.

Even in this case, however, a few days before the activation of the barring for existing customers, WINDTRE had decided to postpone the block again, updating the information with the new date of April 18, 2021, starting from which the block was then is actually applied to existing WINDTRE customers.

