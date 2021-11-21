WindTre GO 100 Star + with 100GB at 7.99 euros: it could be an excellent opportunity to return with the operator

WindTre continues to offer his WindTre GO 100 Star +, also on the occasion of Black Friday. Conditions and price remain unchanged: unlimited minutes, 200 SMS to all national numbers and 100GB of data traffic. All a 7.99 monthly with included I searched for you and listening to the answering machine, even if there is no subscription for current users of the Super Fibra service as a home connection.

The offer is intended only for former WindTre customers and is proposed – as MondoMobileWeb states – via SMS: “See everything black? BLACK FRIDAY! Limited Edition 100 GB unlimited minutes 200SMS at 7.99E / with the WINDTRE Top Quality Network! FREE and SIM10E activation in our stores by 11/24. Details on additional costs, use and privacy windtre.it / go-100-star-plus “.

WindTre GO 100 Star +, an excellent opportunity to return to WindTre

The message is filled with the reference to Black Friday, but the offer remains the same as always. It is possible to access further WindTre GO offers even if the message is not received, even if the bundle is not said to be the same and portability is required by some very specific operators. With WindTre GO 100 Star + It is also possible to take advantage of 4.4GB of data traffic per month even in EU countries. Free activation, while provided a cost for the one-time SIM from 10.

WindTre GO 100 Star +, the features