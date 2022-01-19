WindTre launches the brand new offer at € 6.99 per month; a rate that will appeal to many

WindTre’s interesting proposal is ideal for those who choose to keep the management of telephony costs under control

Are you bogged down between the monthly charges of different sims, and those of fixed users? Thanks to WindTre, by deciding to switch to fixed-mobile convergence, you can put aside the labyrinthine ordinary management, switching to a system that is not only simpler but also more convenient.

In fact, the latest initiative of the telephony provider is aimed at that target of already customers who intend to bring their fixed network and mobile accounts into convergence, and is called WINDTRE Family Limited Edition and has only been active for a few days.

READ ALSO: WindTre blocked throughout Italy: what happened – [AGGIORNATO]

The promo will allow us to add a second or at most a third sim, at a super advantageous price. For only € 6.99 we will be able to have a new card that will benefit from unlimited giga traffic. The target in this case will therefore be those who need more points and ways to make calls, a typical eventuality of families, experiencing the quality of Top Quality Network.

How to access the promo Family Limited Edition of WindTre and save on our utilities

It is essential to keep in mind the pre-requisites to benefit from the promo. In the first instance, the recipients will be all those WINDTRE customers who already have a valid contract for a fixed network user already active or in activation. And that also on the same personal data card they are holders of an active mobile SIM in convergence with the fixed one.

Landline plans are all the more interesting. We have the classic Super fiber, in promo for € 22.99 instead of € 26.99 per month. This offers up to 1 Gigabit of traffic, with Wi-Fi 6 modem, unlimited calls and 12 months of Amazon Prime included. However, if we decide to opt for this solution, we will have to hurry because it will be valid until February 20, and only for those who already have a mobile number. Activation? At no additional cost, and only online. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more full-bodied package, you can evaluate the combo that combines the best of Super Fiber at the service More Lite. The additional sim in this case will be able to count on unlimited minutes, both for landline and mobile numbers, as well as 200 free sms. Activation is free for this formula as well.

However, a necessary note concerns the installation costs. The first connection, only for Super Fiber in FTTH White Areas will cost € 99.99. However, this amount can be paid in installments at € 3.99 / month for 24 months by calling the WindTre service center.

READ ALSO: WindTre Samsung Xmas Days: immediately up to € 250 discount on smartphones

So we just have to establish whether the service offered by the provider is right for us, and based on the assessments made, opt for the online procedure, rather than going directly to a dedicated corner of the company.