WINDTRE Mobile remodeling 2022: from today the increases for some customers start. What has changed – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From today, Thursday 20 January 2022, the unique brand WindTre is reshaping some of its prepaid mobile offerings, introducing, in some cases, greater quantities of data traffic, but also higher costs.

Therefore confirm the unilateral changes already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb during the month of December 2021.

The customers affected by the changes in question have been informed or will be informed by sending a specific Informative SMS containing a access link to a dedicated web page, with all the details applicable to the specific offer active on the line.

For lines with offers from the series Junior, the communication was also sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation.

Offers with WindTre data traffic

In addition to a increase of available Giga (from a minimum of 20 Giga up to Unlimited Giga), the offers of some WindTre customers with data traffic included they are also subject to a increase in the monthly contribution, which varies according to the characteristics of the initial offer.

It is important to point out that i Additional gigs have been made available progressively starting from 20 December 2021, while the monthly cost is adjusted starting from the renewals subsequent to yesterday, January 19, 2022.

On some offers that will benefit from the unlimited Giga the speed of navigation will be allowed up to a maximum of 10 Mbps.

We remind you that the customers of the operator who intend to refuse the changes in question can make a request to maintain the costs and contents of their initial offer, by sending an SMS with the text “NVAR“To 40400, within 30 days from the notification of the changes.

It is also specified that for some customers with payment by credit card or current account, the charge of the offer on the chosen payment method becomes prepaid. These customers will receive the charges relating to the costs of the previous months not yet paid as well as the advance charge for the current month. Once fully operational, the cost of the offer will always be charged on first day of the month of competence.

For some offers, the costs applied to traffic vary once the one included in your bundle is exhausted. These costs are shown on the page that can be consulted via the link contained in the SMS communication received.

Offers voice and voice and SMS WindTre

Certain WindTre customers with active tariff options characterized by only voice or voice and SMS traffic, from today, undergo a increase in the monthly cost foreseen by your offer. The amount varies according to the starting characteristics of the offer.

It should be noted that WindTre has not communicated the offers involved in the changes and, that in some cases the minutes included in the bundle could also be increased, which could also become unlimited.

Certain interested customers are given the opportunity to activate for free an option with 50 Giga per month, for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 12 months. To do this, simply follow the instructions provided in the communication within 30 days of the same.

Right of withdrawal

L’article 70 paragraph 4 of the Electronic Communications Code guarantees customers who do not want to accept the changes proposed by their operator the possibility of exercise the right of withdrawal or switch to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, within 60 days from the communication via SMS.

In the specific case of WindTre, the right of withdrawal can be exercised by sending a communication with purpose: “modification of the contractual conditions”By: a registered letter with return receipt to the address Wind Tre SpA CD MILAN BAGGIO ADDRESS PO Box 159 20152 MILAN MI; PEC, writing to customer service159@pec.windtre.it; Customer Area; a WindTre store or a call to 159.

As regards the offers of the Junior family, the right of withdrawal must be exercised by the parent of the customer indicated during the activation phase. If there was an offer on another line combined with the mobile one, in case of deactivation of the latter, all possible benefits are lost.

Also, if the line affected by the change was associated with a contract for the installment purchase of a current product, in the event of withdrawal, in the aforementioned communication and before withdrawing from the contract or switching to another operator, it is possible to indicate whether pay the remaining installments in a single installment or keep the installments active with payment in installments until the natural expiration date.

The contractual conditions for rechargeable customers have changed

The orange operator also introduces a amendment of article 6.1 of the General Contract Conditions for WindTre services.

The latter involves the introduction of point 6.1.5 and the amendment of 6.1.7, which for the sake of completeness are reported below:

“6.1.5. For plans, options and / or promotions that provide for voice and data traffic, the use of the service in approved devices / terminals and not other than mobile phones or smartphones is also envisaged “. “6.1.7. The overcoming of at least one of the above parameters, the use in devices other than mobile phones or smartphones, where not allowed, and / or the use of Flat rate plans to carry out activities of the type indicated above, constitutes a presumption of non-compliant use. of the Service. In this case, WINDTRE will carry out the necessary checks (including any contact with the Customer) reserving the right to suspend the Service, totally or partially. In all cases referred to in this article, WINDTRE may also communicate the replacement of the subscribed plan with another of a different type or the deactivation of the option relating to anomalous traffic. The Customer will have the right to withdraw with immediate effect without the application of penalties “.

To be involved, by the modification of these points, are all WindTre prepaid mobile network customers who have activated an offer until December 6, 2021.

The unique WindTre brand has already justified the modification of the contractual conditions, communicating the goal of offering a more reliable and faster connection to its customers, explaining that this is also due to the needs of the market, which requires ever greater quantities of data traffic.

