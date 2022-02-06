WindTre offers this Xiaomi and unlimited giga at 3 € per month

From WindTre comes a new promotion for those who want to experience the new 5G technology with a latest generation Xiaomi and an infinite amount of giga starting from 3 euros per month

If you are a WindTre customer, or are thinking of switching to the orange operator, there is a great opportunity for you with which in one fell swoop you can bring Infinity the traffic jig counter, take advantage of the power of 5G and also make you a new smartphone.

For this offer, WindTre has decided to focus on the new Xaomi 11 range consisting of three models with excellent performance starting from the so-called LITE model. The monthly cost of the offer starts, as mentioned, from less than 3 euros and reaches a maximum of 6.99 euros per month if you choose the top-of-the-range Pro model. So let’s see the details of this offer that you can also combine with the new service of the Reload operator.

WindTre, a Xiaomi 11 for less than 3 euros per month

Each telephone operator tries to attract the greatest number of customers by focusing mainly on some elements: many gigabytes of traffic at a low price or an interesting combination between a SIM and a smartphone.

Read also: I have mobile, here is the super offer with 150 giga traffic

With 5G moving forward also thanks to the small European revolution of the new digital terrestrial, it is clear that everyone, including WindTre, are now aiming to spread their own latest generation network. And the orange operator has chosen to push on the pairing of smartphones from the new range Xiaomi 11 in addition, giving customers who subscribe to the loan the possibility of surfing without giga limits under the 5G network. THE three models involved in the offer are the Xiaomi 11 LITE 5G NE at 2.99 euros per month, lo Xiaomi 11T always at 2.99 euros per month and the 11T Pro at 6.99 euros per month.

Read also: Iliad: offers that can no longer be subscribed for in 2022

The offer that allows you to have these smartphones at such a low price is the package More Unlimited 5G at 29.99 euros per month with the Easy Pay mode activated. If, on the other hand, you choose Di Più Full 5G always with Easy Pay, the minimum cost of the device is 8.99 euros per month. Therefore, by combining the new smartphone, the total cost of the offer is 32.98 euros per month.