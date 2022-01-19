WINDTRE offers unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga from 3.99 euros per month to existing fixed-line customers – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Some former WINDTRE fixed network customers still have the option to activate one new SIM in convergence with an offer to personalized prices starting from 3.99 euros per month, or MIA Unlimited x Super Fiber, with which you will have minutes, 100 SMS and Unlimited gigabytes thanks to the combination with the fixed.

The MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra offer, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, had been officially launched from 22 June 2021, and already proposed in recent months with various promotional campaigns for some already landline customers.

Also at the end of January 2022 WINDTRE is again offering through some promotional campaigns via email the offer dedicated to some already WINDTRE customers who only have an active fixed network.

It should also be noted that in recent days, e-mail campaigns have also started addressed to some already WINDTRE mobile customers, in this case proposing the activation of the fixed line with MIA Super Fibra at discounted prices of 22.99 euros and in some cases also of 19.99 euros per month.

Promotion via email to some customers

Therefore, the mobile offer is offered to the already selected fixed network customers WINDTRE MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra, with the possibility of obtaining differentiated monthly prices.

In the new email sent to some customers in this period, the wording is present “Restart with WINDTRE”, and based on the target membership, the customized price is shown.

Below is a text example which is present in the promotional email campaign for MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra:

The new year starts at its best! Choose WINDTRE also for your smartphone at an exceptional price.

The emailed message then invites customers to go to a WINDTRE store to check if it is possible to activate the personalized offer in question.

Currently the MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra offer can be subscribed until February 21, 2022, subject to any extensions or changes.

Personalized prices and what WINDTRE MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra includes

The offer WINDTRE MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra can be activated only from the same holder of the selected landline, and is currently offered with prices starting from 3.99 euros per month, to others a 4.99 euros per month and finally also a 6.99 euros per month, with the monthly fee that will be charged on the landline bill.

In detail, thanks to MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra they will be obtained unlimited minutes to all national numbers, 100 SMS towards all and 20 Giga of basic data traffic which become unlimited Giga thanks to the convergence with the active fixed network offer (the unlimited Giga will be activated from the app or customer area).

The activation cost is 0 euros. The offer is automatically renewed every month starting from the activation date.

Currently the convergent offer can be activated, subject to changes, on one new SIM, that is, by activating a new numbering or by carrying out the portability number from any other mobile operator.

It can be activated in conjunction with your landline a single SIM with the MIA Unlimited x Super Fiber offer. In any case, in addition to the unlimited Giga on the mobile offer proposed these days via email, please note that it is always possible to obtain Unlimited Giga on 2 other own WINDTRE numbers (for a total of 3 SIMs).

As already mentioned, the convergent promo is also available until February 20, 2022, subject to changes Family Limited Edition, which allows you to activate a Family offer such as second or third SIM combined with the fixed al discounted price of 6.99 euros per month, always getting Unlimited gigabytes.

Compatibility and what happens in case of deactivation of the WINDTRE fixed line

MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra is not compatible with all options that include a bonus valid in Italy and roaming in the European Union, minutes, SMS and Giga with the exception of the Optional + GIGA offers, internet offers, Bring your friends, Wind Home and Giga.

MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra is also not compatible with the installments of devices with Telephone Included.

In case of early withdrawal of the fixed, the mobile offer will remain active: the customer will pay € 14.99 per month with debit on the residual credit and will lose the benefit of the unlimited Giga, returning to take advantage of the 20 Giga provided by the offer.

MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra can still be deactivated by calling 155 or by sending an SMS with text Mia Unlimited x Super Fiber NO to 4033 with effect at the end of the renewal period.

Unlimited gigabytes, how they work with WINDTRE

Please note that for the WINDTRE customers who take advantage of an unlimited Giga bundle, pursuant to article 6 Abnormal Traffic of the Contract Conditions, if these show a monthly data traffic 5 times higher than the consumption average (550 Giga per month) of customers with a similar offer, will be subject to an action bandwidth reduction.

WINDTRE may in fact reserve the right to temporarily limit the connection speed of users who have methods of use such as to compromise the performance of the network to 640 Kbps. This can happen during the use of services that heavily use network resources and / or on nodes that present critical issues.

The limitation, if implemented, will be applied to all the traffic developed by the data offer and will be applied for a maximum of 72 continuous hours. At the end of the band reduction period, the data network connection speed will be automatically restored to the conditions pre-existing the change. The limitation can subsequently be applied again if the same conditions exist.

If there is no convergence with the fixed and the customer will have it available 20 Giga instead of unlimited, at the end of this bundle the extra payment for data of 1 Giga of internet traffic for each day of use at 99 euro cents, available until 11:59 pm on the same day. If the Giga offered is fully consumed before 23:59 the navigation will be blocked until the next day.

In addition, customers with non-unlimited data offers, who mainly develop traffic on sites with criticality, will also be subject to the bandwidth reduction action.

EU roaming and other details

WINDTRE offers can also be used in roaming inside of of the European Union and the United Kingdom with the possibility of using all minutes they SMS made available by bundle of its offer, with a quantity of Giga available based on the monthly cost of the offer.

In the case of MIA Unlimited x Super Fibra, the standard cost of € 14.99 per month is taken into consideration, so the threshold for the first half of 2022 will be 9.9 Giga.

Unlimited Giga convergence for MIA Unlimited x Super Fiber they do not contribute to increasing the data bundle available in UE roaming under domestic conditions.

In case they come sold out the Giga available in roaming within the EU countries, WINDTRE send a warning notification, and in case of continued navigation a extra threshold tariff which for the first half of 2022 is equal to 0.305 euro cents every MB consumed, scaled to each KB of traffic.

We remind you that the basic tariff plan is pre-activated on the WINDTRE SIM cards activated from 18 January 2021 New Basic, with a cost of 4 euros per month, that however, it is not charged as long as the offer remains active principal. In case of deactivation of your offer, the monthly cost of New Basic will be charged instead.

Voice traffic is unlimited unless used contrary to good faith and correctness or for purposes other than personal use in accordance with the WINDTRE general contract conditions. Regarding the extra threshold, in case of exceeding the SMS available the cost is 29 euro cents for a single SMS sent.

