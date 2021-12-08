WINDTRE remodels are coming, but not only costs are increasing

WINDTRE is sending SMS to some of its customers to inform them of remodeling coming from the next January 20, 2022. This is an increase in the monthly cost, but to be “forgiven” the operator offers increased thresholds and additional giga.

WINDTRE increases the cost of some offers: incoming information SMS

WINDTRE has released a press release on its website in which it announces the arrival of increases in the monthly cost of some mobile phone offers starting from January 20, 2022. Unfortunately, the specific offers are not mentioned and not even exactly how much the increases will amount, given that we talk about “increase of variable amount according to the characteristics of the initial offer“.

To offset these increases, the operator will offer from 20 December 2021 unlimited minutes to customers who do not already have it (in particular for the voice and voice + SMS offers), but also the free activation (within 30 days of communication) of an option that offers 50 gigabytes of Internet for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 12 months. Customers affected by the variation with data traffic offers will also have giga increments from a minimum of 20 up to unlimited giga, again starting from 20 December 2021.

The WINDTRE increases will be active from first renewal after 19 January 2022, but apparently they will not be “mandatory”: as stated in the press release “customers will also be able to request to keep costs And contents of your starting offer by sending an SMS with NVAR to 40400 within 30 days of notification“.

For all the details and to consult the official WINDTRE communication you can follow this link and select the “information reserved for customers with prepaid mobile offer from 20 January 2022“.

